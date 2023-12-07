Thursday, December 7, 2023
Business

Profit booking expected at higher levels

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

Shillong, December 7: In spite of favourable factors, there will be dips in the market triggered by profit booking at higher levels, says V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

There are three factors that can keep the market resilient. One, steady decline in US bond yields (10-year around 4.1 per cent now) has created a global environment favourable for equities. Two, India’s GDP growth rate is improving and inflation is coming down. The steadily declining crude price is another big positive. Three, political uncertainty surrounding the 2024 General elections appears to be out of the way after the crucial state election results. These factors have emboldened the bulls and bears have been forced to cover their short positions, he said.

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President – Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher said Nifty opened on a positive note once again with a new record high and thereafter consolidated finding resistance near 20950 zone for rest part of the session halting the ongoing rally as of now.

The near-term support would be 20500 and once a decisive breach above 21000 is establish then further targets till 21800-21900 levels can be anticipated. The support for the day is seen at 20800 while the resistance is seen at 21100, Parekh said.

BSE Sensex is down 61 points at 69592 points on Thursday. Bharti Airtel, HUL are down 2 per cent. (IANS)

Previous article
Rupee edges up as more foreign funds flow into stocks

Related articles

NATIONAL

Assam CM asks district commissioners to go all out against land grabbing cases

Guwahati, Dec 6:  Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the district commissioners to go all out...
NATIONAL

PM Modi congratulates Revanth Reddy, assures support

New Delhi, Dec 7:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated A. Revanth Reddy, who on Thursday took...
NATIONAL

Wax statue of Baba Ambedkar installed in Jaipur Wax Museum

Jaipur, Dec 7: A wax statue of Constitution architect, 'Bharat Ratna' Baba Saheb Ambedkar was installed in Jaipur...
Environment

A Forest Ranger’s capability is not gender specific: ‘Van Durga’ Heena Patel

Guwahati, Dec 7:  The planet as on date needs more and more committed forest field staff to protect...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam CM asks district commissioners to go all out against land grabbing cases

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Dec 6:  Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

PM Modi congratulates Revanth Reddy, assures support

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 7:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Wax statue of Baba Ambedkar installed in Jaipur Wax Museum

NATIONAL 0
Jaipur, Dec 7: A wax statue of Constitution architect,...
Load more

Popular news

Assam CM asks district commissioners to go all out against land grabbing cases

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Dec 6:  Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

PM Modi congratulates Revanth Reddy, assures support

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 7:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Wax statue of Baba Ambedkar installed in Jaipur Wax Museum

NATIONAL 0
Jaipur, Dec 7: A wax statue of Constitution architect,...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge