Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Business

Rupee edges up as more foreign funds flow into stocks

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

Shillong, December 6: The rupee appreciated 5 paise to close at 83.32 against the US dollar on Wednesday as more foreign funds flowed into the Indian stock markets which have shot up to lifetime highs.

However, funds flowing into the stock markets are considered “hot money” and can exit at short notice. Market analysts are, therefore, cautious on how much the rupee will gain ahead. Much will also depend on oil prices.

The dollar index, which gauges the American currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was also trading 0.07 per cent lower which helps the rupee.

The dollar has recently started weakening on expectations that the US Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates next year.

This has also helped currencies of emerging markets to recover some of the lost ground.

Forex traders said that the RBI went in for buying dollars which limited the rise of the rupee.

The buying and selling of dollars by the RBI is aimed at preventing wide fluctuations in the rupee and keep it steady. When the rupee goes into a free fall, the RBI sells dollars in order to prop the Indian currency.

Conversely, when the rupee rises, it gives the RBI an opportunity to buy dollars.

The forex market is also reported to be in a wait-and-watch mode ahead of the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting which has started its three-day deliberations to take a call on interest rates.

The monetary policy review will be announced on Friday. (IANS)

Previous article
Musk’s AI company seeks to raise $1 bn in investments

Related articles

NATIONAL

Cyclone causes extensive damage to crops in Andhra Pradesh

  Amaravati, Dec 6: Heavy rains due to severe cyclonic storm Michaung in Bay of Bengal inundated low-lying areas...
MEGHALAYA

Social activist backs NGCO over siphoning of Eco-Tourism Projects

Biplab Kr Dey Tura, Dec 6: Social activist, Cherian Momin has come out in support of the allegations made...
MEGHALAYA

BJP leader questions delay in release of umbrella scholarships

Biplab Kr Dey Tura, Dec 6: Tura MDC and BJP vice president, Bernard Marak has once again questioned the...
MEGHALAYA

Phulbari activist accuses BRC of poor construction of Hill road

Biplab Kr Dey Tura, Dec 6: Seemingly poor quality and the Badri Rai and Company (BRC) have now become...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Cyclone causes extensive damage to crops in Andhra Pradesh

NATIONAL 0
  Amaravati, Dec 6: Heavy rains due to severe cyclonic...

Social activist backs NGCO over siphoning of Eco-Tourism Projects

MEGHALAYA 0
Biplab Kr Dey Tura, Dec 6: Social activist, Cherian Momin...

BJP leader questions delay in release of umbrella scholarships

MEGHALAYA 0
Biplab Kr Dey Tura, Dec 6: Tura MDC and BJP...
Load more

Popular news

Cyclone causes extensive damage to crops in Andhra Pradesh

NATIONAL 0
  Amaravati, Dec 6: Heavy rains due to severe cyclonic...

Social activist backs NGCO over siphoning of Eco-Tourism Projects

MEGHALAYA 0
Biplab Kr Dey Tura, Dec 6: Social activist, Cherian Momin...

BJP leader questions delay in release of umbrella scholarships

MEGHALAYA 0
Biplab Kr Dey Tura, Dec 6: Tura MDC and BJP...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge