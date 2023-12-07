Raje meets Nadda to clarify her stand on ‘holding up’ MLAs

Raje was accompanied by her son, Lok Sabha MP Dushyant Singh.

Earlier, on Thursday, she credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for her party’s victory in the recently concluded Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

According to sources, Raje’s gesture is being seen as her willingness to co-operate with the BJP high command.

Sharing a video of a felicitation programme for PM Modi organised by the MPs in the Parliament on ‘X’, the former Rajasthan Chief Minister wrote: “The massive victories in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisharh hint that Congress’ false promises and claims did not work in front of PM Modi’s guarantees. PM Modi was given a warm welcome by the MPs at the BJP parliamentary party meeting today.”

Sources said that Raje has sought an appointment from BJP president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah. She is expected to present her views on the political developments evolving in the state during her meeting with the two top party leaders.

Earlier, former MLA Hemraj Meena, father of MLA Lalit Meena from Kishanganj assembly constituency of Baran district, had charged that MLAs are being forcibly stopped at the behest of Dushyant Singh.

He said that Singh had brought the MLAs from Baran-Jhalawar district to Jaipur. He hosted the MLAs including Lalit Meena at Aapno Rajasthan Resort. When Lalit wanted to come to the party office, he was not allowed to do so.

IANS