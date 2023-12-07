Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival to get underway on Dec 14

Guwahati, Dec 7: The eighth edition of the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF), set to get underway here on December 14, will feature 30 films besides documentaries, panel discussions with industry stalwarts, specially curated masterclasses and a workshop on filmmaking.

Founder and festival director Tanushree Hazarika officially announced the festival dates during a media conference on Thursday, highlighting an array of feature films, documentaries and short films that will unfold at the Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio in Kahilipara.

“BVFF is a celebration of stories that ignite hearts and inspire minds. We aim to be a catalyst, fostering meaningful cinema, connecting diverse talents, and promoting the vibrant culture and breathtaking landscapes of Northeast India. We envision a future where Northeast India becomes a thriving hub for filmmaking, contributing effectively to the global cinematic tapestry with its unique stories and perspectives,” Hazarika said.

Notably, BVFF has already announced its collaboration with Amazon Prime Video, allowing filmmakers to present their pitches directly to the leading OTT platform. “This unprecedented opportunity has the potential to redefine the landscape for independent filmmakers, empowering them and elevating the standards of filmmaking while opening doors within the industry,” she said.

This year, BVFF received over 200 film submissions, with approximately 120 originating from the Northeast and the rest from all over India.

The four-day festival will be graced by personalities such as Krishna DK, Prakash Jha, Tanuja Chandra, Leena Yadav, Adil Hussain, Ronnie Lahiri, Harshad Nalawade, Miransha Naik, Paban Haobam Kumar, Ketki Pandit and Sanjay Bhutiani, among others.

The jury includes Rita Meher, co-founder and executive director of Tasveer; Murtaza Ali Khan, independent film critic and journalist; Utpal Datta, author, filmmaker and critic; and. Asha Kuthari Chaudhuri, professor and director of the Centre for Performing Arts and Culture at Gauhati University.