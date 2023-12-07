Thursday, December 7, 2023
News Alert

Revanth Reddy holds cabinet meeting after taking charge as Telangana CM

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

Shillong, December 7: New Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday took charge at the state Secretariat.

After taking oath at L.B. Stadium, he, along with ministers, reached the Secretariat and took charge in his office located on the sixth floor

Accompanied by his wife, he performed puja amid chanting of Vedic hymns by a group of priests. When he occupied the chair of the Chief Minister, the priests blessed him. Later, he signed certain files brought by Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and other top officials.

After Revanth Reddy took charge, the first meeting of the State Cabinet began at the Secretariat.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and 11 other ministers were attending the meeting.

Earlier, officials and Secretariat employees accorded a warm welcome to Revanth Reddy on his arrival. After the Congress stormed to power, Revanth Reddy had announced that the doors of the Secretariat would be thrown open for people.

The new Secretariat complex, equipped with state-of-the-art features and built with a unique design, was inaugurated on April 30. Then Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had inaugurated the complex by occupying a chair in his chambers on the sixth floor and signing a few files.

The integrated complex housing the offices of the Chief Minister, ministers, Chief Secretary and all other Secretaries and heads of departments, has been named after Dr B. R. Ambedkar. Built at a cost of over Rs 600 crore, the Secretariat is a six-storey structure with seven lakh square feet of built-up space and equipped with all modern facilities. However, entry into the complex was restricted. Even media persons were not allowed in the premises. (IANS)

Previous article
Assam CM asks district commissioners to go all out against land grabbing cases
Next article
Meghalaya govt proposes to add 1.4 acres of land for relocation of Harijan Colony

Related articles

News Alert

Corrupt officials demand bribes for beds in Central Govt hospitals: AAP

Shillong, December 7: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday claimed that patients seeking beds in hospitals under...
Health

Japan passes bill to legalise medical use of cannabis

Shillong, December 7: Japan's parliament has approved a bill to legalise cannabis-derived medical products while criminalising the use...
Business

India’s EV market can touch $100 bn revenue by 2030 if key issues addressed: Report

Shillong, December 7: India's electric vehicle (EV) market has the potential to achieve over 40 per cent penetration...
INTERNATIONAL

US asks Israel not to respond to attacks from Iran-backed Houthis

Shillong, December 7: The US has reportedly told Israel on Thursday not to respond to missile and drone...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Corrupt officials demand bribes for beds in Central Govt hospitals: AAP

News Alert 0
Shillong, December 7: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on...

Japan passes bill to legalise medical use of cannabis

Health 0
Shillong, December 7: Japan's parliament has approved a bill...

India’s EV market can touch $100 bn revenue by 2030 if key issues addressed: Report

Business 0
Shillong, December 7: India's electric vehicle (EV) market has...
Load more

Popular news

Corrupt officials demand bribes for beds in Central Govt hospitals: AAP

News Alert 0
Shillong, December 7: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on...

Japan passes bill to legalise medical use of cannabis

Health 0
Shillong, December 7: Japan's parliament has approved a bill...

India’s EV market can touch $100 bn revenue by 2030 if key issues addressed: Report

Business 0
Shillong, December 7: India's electric vehicle (EV) market has...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge