Meghalaya govt proposes to add 1.4 acres of land for relocation of Harijan Colony

Shillong, Dec 7: Meghalaya government has proposed to the Harijan Panchayat Committe to add another 1.4 acres of land Opposite the Municipal Board office to the existing 2.14 acres of land for the relocation of the Harijan colony.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting with the HPC, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that one of the many points of the blueprint under discussion was the addition of 1.4 acres of land to the existing 2.14 acres of land for the relocation.

He said the other points of the blueprint were – how big is the area, compound, approach road, place for the children’s to play etc. The Deputy Chief Minister said that the HPC, will now take the proposal to their people discuss it and respond to the government..

He is also hopeful that the relocation issue will be solved by the second week of January 2024.

Meanwhile, HPC, Secretary Gurjit Singh said he was happy with the meeting and would discuss what was proposed by the government with the members of the 342 families of the Harijan colony to get their views on it and respond to the State government.

Delhi Sikh gurdwara management committee, General Secretary, Jagdeep Singh said that he was happy with the outcome of the meeting and hopeful that the relocation issue would be solved at the earliest.