Traders want legal coal transportation resumed

From Our Correspondent

NONGPOH, Dec 6: The state government was on Wednesday urged to expedite the release of unused coal challan from auctions held in May and November.

The appeal was made by the president of Meghalaya People Coal Trader Welfare Organisation, John Frankie Rymbai.

With the festive season round the corner, Rymbai disclosed that local businessmen have united in their appeal to the government, pressing for the resumption of coal transportation through legitimate means, utilising coal challan and bills.

The call for action stems from the belief that enabling traders to legally transport coal to various destinations across India, supported by proper documentation, is crucial for averting revenue loss to the state.

Rymbai underscored the importance of timely checks to curb unauthorized coal transportation at exit gates by government officials, emphasizing that such practices not only result in substantial revenue losses but also contribute to the illicit trade of state minerals.

“The unchecked transportation of coal poses a dual threat – a significant loss of revenue and the promotion of state mineral theft,” Rymbai stated. He emphasised that a timely regulatory check would benefit all stakeholders, addressing the substantial financial burden currently borne by the state.