Friday, December 8, 2023
Air quality remains ‘very poor’, Delhi records min temp of 9.4

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, December 8: The air quality in the national capital continued to remain ‘very poor’ at several AQI stations across the city on Friday morning.

The India Meteorological Department said that the minimum temperature was registered at 9.4 degrees Celsius, a seasonal average.

The weather department predicted that on Friday the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 25 degree Celsius while there will be clear sky.

On Friday morning, the air quality at Anand Vihar was in the ‘very poor’ category with PM 2.5 at 345 and PM 10 at 248 in the ‘poor’ category, while the NO2 reached 86 and CO was at 80 or ‘satisfactory’, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Bawana station recorded PM 2.5 at 346 in the ‘very poor’ category while the PM 10 reached 228, in the ‘poor’ category, while the CO reached 68, or ‘satisfactory’ levels.

The air quality index (AQI) monitoring station at Dwarka Sector 8 recorded PM 2.5 at 335, in the ‘very poor’ category while PM 10 was at 216 or ‘poor’ while the CO was at 74, in ‘satisfactory’ levels.

The AQI at the ITO station was in the ‘very poor’ category with PM 2.5 at 339 and PM 10 at 190, in the ‘moderate’ category, while the carbon monoxide (CO) was at 58, in the ‘satisfactory’ level.

The PM 2.5 at Okhla Phase-II was recorded at 314, in the ‘very poor’ category and PM 10 at 174, the ‘moderate’ category. The NO2 was at 116 or ‘moderate’ and CO was at 42, in good levels. (IANS)

