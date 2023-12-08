Friday, December 8, 2023
Incarcerated alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has sent a scathing letter addressed to Telangana's BRS leaders K.T. Rama Rao (KTR)

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, December 8: Incarcerated alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has sent a scathing letter addressed to Telangana’s BRS leaders K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) and K. Kavitha, filled with accusations and bold predictions, all within the context of alleged corruption.

Chandrashekhar begins the letter by extending congratulations to Kavitha on her defeat in the recent Assembly polls.

He, in the letter, claims that the election results are a testament to the public’s understanding of what he deems as the leaders’ “arrogance, ego, and fake mightiness.”

The letter refers to a previous press release in which Chandrashekhar had forewarned Kavitha about the impending end to her alleged lies, greed, and corruption. The missive accuses KTR and Kavitha of succumbing to the corrupting influence of absolute power, claiming that their practices are now laid bare for all to see.

“You called me a cheat, con and what not, but today you are on the same pedestal too, no difference,” the Mandoli Jail inmate writes in his letter.

The letter takes a sinister turn as Chandrashekhar predicts that Kavitha and her political associates will soon join what he dubs as “The Kattar Corrupt Aam Aadmi Party Leaders in the Jail Club.”

“I will make sure of this and expose you in and out,” he writes.

Furthermore, the incarcerated conman suggests that Kavitha might soon relocate to her favoured destination, the United States, where she supposedly owns a residence.

“I am sure now, soon you will move to your favourite country, where you have your favourite house, You know what I am talking about, ‘America’ your favourite as you always said,” he further writes.

Chandrashekhar, in his letter further addresses a social media post by KTR on election day where the politician held a gun with the caption “3.0 loading.”

“One More thing Bro, on the result day, I watched the news, on which I saw you updated a picture of yours holding a gun on X saying 3.0 loading. Honestly guess Rightfully you like making a fool out of yourself, But I also guess you are very much right about the 3.0 Part, o The 3.0 you were talking about is ‘Jail Time’ which is gonna happen soon. Nothing more than that KTR Brother,” the letter read.

“Lastly, I heartily congratulate KTR Anna on the Slayer Grand Victory, you are the real star killer of the Telangana Elections at Kamareddy. I also congratulate Revanth Anna on becoming the Chief Minister of Telangana,” Chandrashekhar further wrote. (IANS)

