Friday, December 8, 2023
Lalduhoma sworn in as new Mizoram CM, 11 other ministers take oath

By: Agencies

Aizawl, Dec 8: Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) President Lalduhoma was sworn in as the 14th Chief Minister of Mizoram on Friday.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati administered the oath of office and secrecy to Lalduhoma and 11 other ministers, including seven cabinet ranks and four state ministers, at a function at the Raj Bhavan here.

Lalrinpuii is the lone woman minister in the 12-member council of ministry.

Seven of the 12 ministers are first-time winners.

The other ministers who took oath on Friday include, K. Sapdanga, Vanlalhlana, C. Lalsawivunga, Lalthansanga, Dr. Vanlalthlana, P.C. Vanlalruata, Lalrinpuii — all cabinet ministers rank, F. Rodingliana, B. Lalchhanzova, Prof. Lalnilawma and Lalnghinglova Hmar — all state ministers rank.

Outgoing Chief Minister and Mizo National Front (MNF) leader Zoramthanga, former Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla (Congress), several political leaders, newly elected MLAs, senior civil and security officials and many dignitaries were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Earlier on Tuesday, former IPS officer-turned-politician Lalduhoma was elected as the ZPM Legislature Party leader and senior party leader K. Sapdanga as the deputy leader by the newly elected MLAs.

The ZPM, which was registered as a political party only in 2019, voted out the MNF-led government in the November-7 polls (result declared on Monday) securing 27 seats in the 40-member assembly.

The four-year old party got eight seats in the 2018 polls, when its candidates contested the elections as independents.

 

Previous article
RBI hikes limits for UPI payments & e-mandates, to set up cloud facility, FinTech repository
Next article
Ethics panel recommends expulsion of Mahua Moitra from Parliament

