Ethics panel recommends expulsion of Mahua Moitra from Parliament

New Delhi, Dec 8: The Ethics Committee, which tabled its report in the alleged cash for Parliament questions case involving Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, has recommended for her “expulsion” and an intense legal, institutional inquiry by the government in a time-bound manner.

The report was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Friday by Ethics Committee chairperson Vinod Sonkar.

In the report, sources said, “The Committee has made three recommendations to the Lok Sabha Speaker against Moitra which it has examined elaborately.”

The source said that the Committee has mentioned Moitra’s ‘unethical conduct’ and ‘contempt of the House’ in sharing her login credentials of Lok Sabha portal to unauthorised persons and its impact on the ‘National Security’.

The source said, “The Committee in its report recommended that the serious misdemeanours on the part of Moitra calls for severe punishment. The Committee, therefore, recommended that Moitra may be expelled from the Membership of Lok Sabha.”

The source also said that in view of highly objectionable, unethical, heinous and criminal conduct of Moitra, the Committee recommended for an intense, legal, institutional inquiry by the government in a time-bound manner.

The source said that the Committee also recommended unethical conduct and contempt of the House by Moitra by way of accepting money – cash and kind, amenities and various other facilities by Moitra from Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

The source said, “The ‘money trail’ of cash transactions between Moitra and Hiranandani as a part of ‘quid pro quo’ should be investigated by the government in a legal, institutional and time-bound manner.”

The Committee, the source said, also recommended action against BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali, who is also a member of the Ethics Committee.

The source said that the Committee recommended that Ali, MP and a member of the Ethics Committee should be admonished for twisting or moulding the intent of question put forth by the chairperson of the Ethics Committee to Moitra during her deposition on November 2 with the objective of fomenting the sentiments of public, at large, as well as, disparaging the self-esteem of Chairperson and other members as well as breaching rule contained in the rules and procedures and conduct of business in Lok Sabha.

Moitra, who is Lok Sabha MP from West Bengal’s Krishnanagar is facing the charge of alleged ‘cash for Parliament questions’. Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla had referred the complaint of BJP MP Nishiknat Dubey against Moitra to the Ethics Committee.

On November 9, the Parliament’s Ethics Committee adopted the draft report against Moitra in connection with the charges of alleged ‘cash for Parliament questions’ and submitted it to the Lok Sabha Speaker with the panel’s recommendations.

On November 2, Moitra along with the opposition MPs of the Committee stormed out of the meeting accusing the committee’s chairperson Vinod Sonkar of asking her personal and unethical questions.

The ethics committee is probing BJP MP Dubey’s allegations that Moitra accepted cash and favours for asking questions in Lok Sabha on businessman Gautam Adani at the behest of businessman Hiranandani.

On October 26, Dubey and advocate Dehadrai gave “oral evidence” to the panel against Moitra.

