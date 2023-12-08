Friday, December 8, 2023
X rolls out access to Grok AI chatbot to Premium+ subscribers

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, December 8: Elon Musk’s X on Friday rolled out access to its Grok AI chatbot to the Premium+ subscribers in the US. Grok is a ChatGPT competitor developed by xAI, Musk’s AI startup. Grok is designed to answer questions with a bit of wit and has a rebellious streak.

“Buckle up everyone. Access to Grok is now rolling out to Premium+ subscribers in the US over the next week. the longer you’ve been a subscriber, the sooner you can grok,” the platform posted.

The X Premium+ users can find Grok in the side menu on web, iOS and Android. “On iOS and Android, you can add it to your bottom menu for easy access,” said the company.

xAI is currently seeking to raise up to $1 billion in equity investments. According to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Musk has raised $134.7 million so far for xAI.

The $135 million came from four unnamed investors, with the first sale occurring on November 29. The SEC filing noted that xAI will only accept a minimum of $2 million from outside investors. Taking on Sam Altman-run OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Musk said last month that xAI’s AI chatbot Grok has current information in comparison to traditional GPT models.

The xAI ‘Grok’ AI assistant is being provided to the users as part of X Premium Plus which costs $16 per month via web. “The goal of xAI is to understand the true nature of the universe,” according to the website. (IANS)

