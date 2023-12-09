Huge cache of arms seized in RB, interstate criminal held

From Our Correspondent

Nongpoh, Dec 8: A meticulously executed joint overnight operation by police personnel from Pillangkata outpost and Umiam police station resulted in the arrest of a notorious interstate criminal and the seizure of a substantial cache of arms, ammunition, and illegal wildlife artifacts.

The operation took place at 9th Mile Baridua in Ri-Bhoi District. Ri-Bhoi police said the operation was conducted based on source information and credible inputs from the Military Intelligence Unit of the Eastern Command.

The seized arms include 1,001 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, seven rounds of LMG 7.62 ammunition, 14 rounds of INSAS 5.56 ammunition, 30 rounds of .32 pistol ammunition, three empty cases, one tear smoke grenade, one hand grenade, one empty INSAS magazine, three empty AK47 magazines, one lower jaw with the teeth of a wild boar, seven deer antlers (horns), one deer skull, and 34 stamp seals from various government departments.

The arrested criminal is a resident of Mizoram, police said, adding that investigations are under way to unravel the network associated with this criminal activity.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma hailed the police efforts and said it was a decisive blow to “the forces of darkness targeting our state”.

“A notorious interstate criminal who is entangled in a web of illegal activities that spanned from trafficking of arms and precious wildlife, as well as forgery of official documents, is arrested,” he posted on X.

Lauding the state police, he said an investigation was under way to unravel his crimes and the network of criminals involved with the arrested individual.