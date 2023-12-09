James comes out in support of sister Agatha

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 8: Just days after Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma came out in defence of his sister and Lok Sabha member from Tura, Agatha Sangma, their elder sibling and former Cabinet minister James PK Sangma has now given thumbs up to the MP, claiming that she has performed exceedingly well.

BJP Meghalaya president, Rikman Momin had recently voiced his displeasure with the performance of the current NPP MP from Tura.

Recalling that Agatha had recently led a delegation to meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded inclusion of Garo in the list of languages which are being considered for inclusion in the Eighth Schedule, James said, “She has been extensively touring and taking up issues not just for Garo Hills but for Meghalaya.”

James argued that the BJP leader who levelled the allegation was ignorant. In Garo Hills, a number of centrally sponsored programmes are being implemented, and they haven’t stopped, he stated.

James disputed claims that the majority of development projects are going to Garo Hills, stating that there is an equal amount of development throughout the state.