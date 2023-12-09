Saturday, December 9, 2023
MEGHALAYA

James comes out in support of sister Agatha

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 8: Just days after Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma came out in defence of his sister and Lok Sabha member from Tura, Agatha Sangma, their elder sibling and former Cabinet minister James PK Sangma has now given thumbs up to the MP, claiming that she has performed exceedingly well.
BJP Meghalaya president, Rikman Momin had recently voiced his displeasure with the performance of the current NPP MP from Tura.
Recalling that Agatha had recently led a delegation to meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded inclusion of Garo in the list of languages which are being considered for inclusion in the Eighth Schedule, James said, “She has been extensively touring and taking up issues not just for Garo Hills but for Meghalaya.”
James argued that the BJP leader who levelled the allegation was ignorant. In Garo Hills, a number of centrally sponsored programmes are being implemented, and they haven’t stopped, he stated.
James disputed claims that the majority of development projects are going to Garo Hills, stating that there is an equal amount of development throughout the state.

Previous article
Huge cache of arms seized in RB, interstate criminal held
Next article
‘Jaintia Hills coal status depends on auctioning’

Related articles

EDITORIAL

Mohua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha

Trinamool Congress MP, Mahua Moitra was expelled from Lok Sabha on Friday in the cash for query case...
EDITORIAL

COP28 ignores impact of militarization on climate change

By Dr. Arun Mitra Cooperation and human security should be at core of decision-making It is welcome that over 80,000...
EDITORIAL

Constructing a Himalayan challenge

By Ashwin Pundalik Frequent landslides, the Kedarnath tragedy, a sinking Joshimath and the most recent Silkyara tunnel collapse are...
EDITORIAL

Letters to the Editor

Outsourcing of recruitment process at NEIGRIHMS Editor, NEIGRIHMS had recently released various posts for recruitment. However, the candidates have received...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Mohua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha

EDITORIAL 0
Trinamool Congress MP, Mahua Moitra was expelled from Lok...

COP28 ignores impact of militarization on climate change

EDITORIAL 0
By Dr. Arun Mitra Cooperation and human security should be...

Constructing a Himalayan challenge

EDITORIAL 0
By Ashwin Pundalik Frequent landslides, the Kedarnath tragedy, a sinking...
Load more

Popular news

Mohua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha

EDITORIAL 0
Trinamool Congress MP, Mahua Moitra was expelled from Lok...

COP28 ignores impact of militarization on climate change

EDITORIAL 0
By Dr. Arun Mitra Cooperation and human security should be...

Constructing a Himalayan challenge

EDITORIAL 0
By Ashwin Pundalik Frequent landslides, the Kedarnath tragedy, a sinking...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge