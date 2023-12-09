Saturday, December 9, 2023
Kharge chairs review meeting for Mizoram; Das says ZPM indirectly joined with BJP

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday chaired the meeting to review the party’s loss in Mizoram.

The meeting for Mizoram was chaired by Kharge, which was also attended by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, Mizoram incharge Bhakta Charan Das, Sachin Rao and many others.

During the meeting the party leaders deliberated on the reasons for the party’s loss in the northeastern state.

Speaking to the media, after the meeting, Das said: “We had the review meeting on Mizoram. Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Venugopal were present and all leaders for Mizoram.

“We had discussion on every aspect. Organisation structure at grassroots and state level and different incidents happened. Discussed all things,” he said.

He said that presence of BJP in centre, is negligible in Mizoram. The MNF was in power with BJP.

He said that Mizoram Chief Minister declared that because of Manipur issues Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn’t visited the Manipur he will boycott the meeting.

He also said that the BJP changed their approach and silently helped ZPM.

“ZPM silently indirectly joined with the BJP. Continuous visit of BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma again and again, implied that it has support of BJP,” Das said.

He said that this is the reason we lost, but we are not disappointed with that.

Das also said that BJP entered Mizoram with the ZPM and it is not good for the state.

He admitted that the party failed to convey to people about the backdoor entry of BJP in northeast.

He also said that people voted ZPM and we hope that it will work for people.

IANS

