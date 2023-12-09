Saturday, December 9, 2023
PM Modi, Kharge greet Sonia Gandhi on her b’day

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Dec 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday greeted Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi on her birthday.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “Best wishes to Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life.”

Kharge also took to X, and wrote, “On behalf of all Congress workers hearty greetings to Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her birthday today.”

“Her courageous and dignified contribution towards the country and party is inspiring for everyone. We all wish for his good health and long life,” Kharge said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also greeted Sonia Gandhi on her birthday.

Akhilesh Yadav said, “Heartiest birthday wishes to Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. Wishing her good health and happiness.”

Kejriwal in a post on X said, “Birthday greetings to Sonia Gandhi ji. Wishing her good health and a long life.”

IANS

