Saturday, December 23, 2023
Taliban’s plans to build dam escalates tensions with Pak

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Dec 23: Plans by the Afghan Taliban to build a hydroelectric dam on a major river in Afghanistan have raised concerns in neighbouring Pakistan, the media reported.

A spokesman for the Taliban’s Water and Energy Ministry said on December 18 that the “survey and design of the project are complete”.

A Pakistani provincial minister said the unilateral decision by the Taliban to build the dam “will be considered a hostile act against Pakistan”.

Jan Achakzai, the provincial information minister in the southwestern province of Balochistan, warned of “severe consequences”, including “escalating tensions and potential conflict”, RFE/RL reported.

The 480-km-long Kunar River originates in the Hindu Kush mountains in northeastern Afghanistan and merges with the Kabul River before flowing downstream into Pakistan.

Afghanistan’s rivers are a significant source of fresh water for Pakistan. But the two neighbors have never signed a bilateral water-sharing agreement.

Disputes over Kabul’s plans to build dams on major rivers, which would reduce the flow of water to Pakistan, threaten to be a source of tension and conflict between the two countries, RFE/RL reported.

The planned hydroelectric dam on the Kunar River is the latest ambitious infrastructure project undertaken by the cash-strapped Taliban government, which remains internationally unrecognized.

Experts said the extremist group lacks the expertise and finances to fund the project.

“Constructing dams requires technical know-how, a robust supply chain, and a lot of money,” said Najib Aqa Fahim, an Afghan water-management expert.

Najibullah Sadid, another Afghan water expert, said the dam on the Kunar River is relatively small and will not threaten water flows to Pakistan.

IANS

Ukrainian, Russian troops suffer from ‘exceptional levels of rat infestation’
Low intensity earthquake occurs in Meghalaya

