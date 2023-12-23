Saturday, December 23, 2023
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Ukrainian, Russian troops suffer from ‘exceptional levels of rat infestation’

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

London, Dec 23:  Both Ukrainian and Russian troops are suffering from “exceptional levels of rat and mice infestation” in some sectors of the frontline, according to UK intelligence.

The Ministry of Defence said that rodent populations have risen due to milder temperatures in recent months and plenty of food, The Guardian reported.

It said: “This year’s mild autumn, along with ample food from fields left fallow due to the fighting, have likely contributed to the increase in the rodent population.”

As the weather has become colder, the animals are likely seeking shelter in vehicles and defensive positions. Rodents will add further pressure to frontline combatants’ morale.”

“In addition, they pose a risk to military equipment by gnawing through cables – as recorded in the same area during the second world war. Unverified reports also suggest Russian units starting to suffer from increased sickness cases which the troops attribute to the pest problem”, UK intelligence said, The Guardian reported.

Ukraine said that its forces have shot down three Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft on the southern front, hailing it as a success in the 22-month-old war.

The Russian military made no mention of the incident. But Russian bloggers acknowledged the loss, and analysts suggested US-supplied Patriot missiles had probably been used.

IANS

 

Previous article
Assam: Two arrested for stealing ammunition from security personnel
Next article
Taliban’s plans to build dam escalates tensions with Pak

Related articles

NATIONAL

No casualties in Hyderabad hospital blaze

Hyderabad, Dec 23: There were no casualties in the fire that broke out at a hospital building in...
NATIONAL

10 state universities in Bengal to turn headless from Monday

Kolkata, Dec 23:  As many as 10 state universities in West Bengal, including the iconic University of Calcutta,...
MEGHALAYA

‘Na Thymmei’ festival brings traditions and culture to fore

  Guwahati, Dec 23 : The two-day “Na Thymmei’ Festival held at Madan Weiking, Jaiaw which offered the attendees...
MEGHALAYA

Low intensity earthquake occurs in Meghalaya

  Shillong, Dec 23: An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 in Richter scale rocked the state at 19:25:36...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

No casualties in Hyderabad hospital blaze

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, Dec 23: There were no casualties in the...

10 state universities in Bengal to turn headless from Monday

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Dec 23:  As many as 10 state universities...

‘Na Thymmei’ festival brings traditions and culture to fore

MEGHALAYA 0
  Guwahati, Dec 23 : The two-day “Na Thymmei’ Festival...
Load more

Popular news

No casualties in Hyderabad hospital blaze

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, Dec 23: There were no casualties in the...

10 state universities in Bengal to turn headless from Monday

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Dec 23:  As many as 10 state universities...

‘Na Thymmei’ festival brings traditions and culture to fore

MEGHALAYA 0
  Guwahati, Dec 23 : The two-day “Na Thymmei’ Festival...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted withIndoAge