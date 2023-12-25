Monday, December 25, 2023
Prioritising int’l cricket has helped my game: Starc on IPL comeback

By: Agencies

Sydney, Dec 24: Senior Australian seamer Mitchell Starc has admitted that he had in the past turned down multiple lucrative offers from the Indian Premier League to prioritise his international career, which has “helped” him in improving his game.
Starc has been roped in by two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders for a record Rs 24.75 crore during the auction last week, and it would be his first stint in the tournament since 2015.
Starc said that the break during the IPL allowed him to recharge himself and stay fit for the international assignments.
“Juggling one cricket schedule is hard enough, let alone when there’s two in a relationship. So, I’ve always spent that time away from cricket with Alyssa or time with family and recharging my body for being as fit and as ready as I can for Australian cricket,” he was quoted as saying by AAP.
“I don’t regret any of it. I think it’s certainly helped my Test cricket. The money is always nice and certainly was this year, but I’ve always prioritised international cricket, and I think that’s helped my game.” Starc’s last outing in the IPL was with Royal Challengers Bangalore, the only he has represented in the competition till date.
Signed by the side in 2014, he has featured in 27 matches so far, scalping 34 wickets at an economy of 7.17 and best figures of four for 15. (PTI)

Rahul will keep wickets in first Test, confirms Dravid
Timeline and drama of WFI elections

