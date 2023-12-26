Tuesday, December 26, 2023
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Amitabh Bachchan gives marriage advice to cricketer Ishan Kishan

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

Shillong, December 26: Amitabh Bachchan, who has been married to actress Jaya Bachchan for 50 years, gave a marriage advice to Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan, saying that the wife is the ‘Sarkaar’ of the family.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan had tied the knot with Jaya in June, 1973. The couple have two children- actor Abhishek Bachchan, and daughter Shweta Bachchan.

Abhishek is married to former Miss World and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and they have a daughter Aaradhya.

While, Shweta is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda, and the couple have daughter Navya, and son Agastya.

Big B, who is the host of the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’, welcomed cricket sensations Ishan and Smriti Mandhana to the hot seat in the episode 96.

Before the game started, Ishan asked Amitabh: “I have a question before we begin the game. Kaun Banega Crorepati and cricket are parallel games. There’s an umpire (referring to computer) in the game. You’re the bowler who will throw questions at us. We’re the batsmen who will defend. The one who gives the verdict is the umpire.”

“Who over here decided who is going to bat and bow first? We must do a toss first,” said the 25-year-old cricketer.

Then a toss happened, and Ishan and Smriti won it.

Ishan then said: “We want to bowl two questions first.”

The ‘Sholay’ actor said: “Easy questions, please.” Ishan said: “They’ll be really easy, sir. You might have to rack your brains a little. You have four options.”

Big B said: “What’s the question?”

Ishan went on to say, “No, the question will be asked later. I’ll present the options first. The first option is ‘Khuda Gawah. The second option is ‘Sarkaar’. The third one is ‘Don.’ And D: Shehanshah. The question is: after Jaya mam’s name which of these film titles would you like to add?”

The 81-year-old star said: “Undoubtedly, the title will be ‘Sarkaar’. And to all the men here, who are married, they will add the same title to their wife’s name. Right? Well, a wife manages the home so you must bow down to her. That’s it. She’s the Sarkaar.”

Ishan added: “I am glad to get this advice from you.”

Amitabh concluded saying, “Oh, yes.” (IANS)

Previous article
Sukesh Chandrshekar moves Delhi court against Jacqueline’s plea against his letters

Related articles

Covid-19

JN.1 driving death rates in China: Report

Shillong, December 26: Amid the global rise in fresh Covid-19 cases, China is reportedly experiencing increasing death rates...
Technology

S.Korean orbiter Danuri releases photographic map of moon

Shillong, December 26: South Korea's unmanned lunar orbiter Danuri has released a comprehensive photographic map of the moon...
CRIME

Five held for consuming liquor in govt school in Bihar

Shillong, December 26: After the 'liquor party' at the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), teachers of a...
INTERNATIONAL

Israel will pay heavy price for killing Brig Gen Mousavi: Iran President

Shillong, December 26: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said that Israel will pay a heavy price for killing...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

JN.1 driving death rates in China: Report

Covid-19 0
Shillong, December 26: Amid the global rise in fresh...

S.Korean orbiter Danuri releases photographic map of moon

Technology 0
Shillong, December 26: South Korea's unmanned lunar orbiter Danuri...

Five held for consuming liquor in govt school in Bihar

CRIME 0
Shillong, December 26: After the 'liquor party' at the...
Load more

Popular news

JN.1 driving death rates in China: Report

Covid-19 0
Shillong, December 26: Amid the global rise in fresh...

S.Korean orbiter Danuri releases photographic map of moon

Technology 0
Shillong, December 26: South Korea's unmanned lunar orbiter Danuri...

Five held for consuming liquor in govt school in Bihar

CRIME 0
Shillong, December 26: After the 'liquor party' at the...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted withIndoAge