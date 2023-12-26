Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Technology

S.Korean orbiter Danuri releases photographic map of moon

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

Shillong, December 26: South Korea’s unmanned lunar orbiter Danuri has released a comprehensive photographic map of the moon to mark the one-year anniversary of its mission, the science ministry said on Tuesday.

The mosaic map, compiled from polarized camera views captured over the past 250 days, encompasses both the front and back of the moon, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.

Danuri, also known as the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, orbits approximately 100 kilometers above the lunar surface, reports Yonhap news agency.

In addition, the orbiter unveiled images of Tycho, a prominent lunar impact crater located in the southern lunar highlands, while data based on magnetic strengths and gamma rays collected during the one-year mission was also released.

Entering into a selenocentric orbit on December 27 last year, Danuri commenced operations on February 4, about a month after initial test runs.

As South Korea’s first space mission beyond Earth’s orbit, the orbiter is equipped with six instruments to measure terrain, magnetic strengths, gamma rays and other lunar surface traits.

It is also assigned to identify potential landing sites for the country’s future lunar missions.

Originally slated to conclude at the end of this year, Danuri’s mission has been extended by two years due to its energy-saving processes.

The orbiter will persist in its operations until December 2025, contributing valuable data to lunar exploration efforts, according to the science ministry. (IANS)

Previous article
Patent dispute: Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 unavailable at its retail stores in US

Related articles

Covid-19

JN.1 driving death rates in China: Report

Shillong, December 26: Amid the global rise in fresh Covid-19 cases, China is reportedly experiencing increasing death rates...
CRIME

Five held for consuming liquor in govt school in Bihar

Shillong, December 26: After the 'liquor party' at the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), teachers of a...
INTERNATIONAL

Israel will pay heavy price for killing Brig Gen Mousavi: Iran President

Shillong, December 26: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said that Israel will pay a heavy price for killing...
Politics

Lok Sabha polls: New Congress leadership starts reassessment in MP

Shillong, December 26: The new leadership of Madhya Pradesh Congress has started the reassessment of the state organisation...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

JN.1 driving death rates in China: Report

Covid-19 0
Shillong, December 26: Amid the global rise in fresh...

Five held for consuming liquor in govt school in Bihar

CRIME 0
Shillong, December 26: After the 'liquor party' at the...

Israel will pay heavy price for killing Brig Gen Mousavi: Iran President

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, December 26: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said...
Load more

Popular news

JN.1 driving death rates in China: Report

Covid-19 0
Shillong, December 26: Amid the global rise in fresh...

Five held for consuming liquor in govt school in Bihar

CRIME 0
Shillong, December 26: After the 'liquor party' at the...

Israel will pay heavy price for killing Brig Gen Mousavi: Iran President

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, December 26: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted withIndoAge