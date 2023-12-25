Monday, December 25, 2023
Technology

Patent dispute: Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 unavailable at its retail stores in US

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

Shillong, December 25: Apple has halted sale of its Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 sales at its retail stores in the US and when Apple Stores reopen after Christmas, these two Watches will not be available for purchase.

Apple pulled its latest flagship smartwatches due to an import ban imposed by the US International Trade Commission (ITC) over a patent dispute with medical device maker Masimo.

Following the removal of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 from Apple’s online store last week, the two devices are also no longer available at its physical locations.

“When Apple Stores reopen on December 26, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 will not be available to purchase,” reports 9to5Mac.

According to reports, Apple Stores will now promote Watch SE, which remains available because it lacks the blood oxygen sensor.

The ITC ruled in October that the blood oxygen sensor in the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 infringes on two Masimo patents.

Following the ITC decision, the case was sent to the Joe Biden administration for a 60-day Presidential Review Period but he has so far chosen not to act.

“The Presidential Review Period officially ends after December 25, so it is still possible that President Biden will choose to intervene and veto the ITC decision at the last minute,” according to the report.

Apple has said that it will “continue to take all measures to return Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 to customers in the US as soon as possible.”

Apple will file an appeal of the ITC’s final decision with the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on December 26.

The long-running patent dispute between Apple and medical technology company Masimo is around the Watch’s blood oxygen sensor (SpO2 sensor) technology. (IANS)

Previous article
Scammers use Google, X ads to steal $59 mn in crypto from 63K victims: Report

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Alia, Ranbir, KJo, Ayan celebrate Christmas at Mahesh Bhatt’s home

Shillong, December 25: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt hosted an intimate Christmas celebration at his residence, which was attended by...
Business

Liquor consumption hits new high in Gurugram: Excise officials

Shillong, December 25: Sales of liquor have seen a major spike in Gurugram's east and west zones with...
INTERNATIONAL

Fire on Russian nuclear-powered container ship put out

Shillong, December 25: A fire that had erupted on Russia's nuclear-powered container ship Sevmorput was put out, authorities...
News Alert

Dense fog disrupts flights, Delhi airport implements CAT IIIB operations

Shillong, December 25: Delhi grappled with a thick blanket of dense fog on Monday, causing visibility to plummet...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Alia, Ranbir, KJo, Ayan celebrate Christmas at Mahesh Bhatt’s home

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, December 25: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt hosted an intimate...

Liquor consumption hits new high in Gurugram: Excise officials

Business 0
Shillong, December 25: Sales of liquor have seen a...

Fire on Russian nuclear-powered container ship put out

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, December 25: A fire that had erupted on...
Load more

Popular news

Alia, Ranbir, KJo, Ayan celebrate Christmas at Mahesh Bhatt’s home

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, December 25: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt hosted an intimate...

Liquor consumption hits new high in Gurugram: Excise officials

Business 0
Shillong, December 25: Sales of liquor have seen a...

Fire on Russian nuclear-powered container ship put out

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, December 25: A fire that had erupted on...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted withIndoAge