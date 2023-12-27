Credit to retail, services drives double digit growth in banks: RBI report

Shillong, December 27: The consolidated balance sheet of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) in 2022-23 expanded by 12.2 per cent, driven by credit to retail and services sectors while deposit growth also picked up, although it trailed credit growth, according to the latest RBI report on banking trends in India released on Wednesday.

The capital to risk weighted assets ratio (CRAR) of SCBs was 16.8 per cent at end-September 2023, with all bank groups meeting the regulatory minimum requirement and the common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio requirement.

The improvement in asset quality of banks that began in 2018-19 continued during 2022-23 and H1:2023-24, with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio at 3.2 per cent at end-September 2023.

The report which presents the performance of the banking sector, including co-operative banks and non-banking financial institutions, during 2022-23 and 2023-24 so far, also highlights that higher net interest income and lower provisioning boosted net interest margin (NIM) and profitability in 2022-23.

The combined balance sheet of urban co-operative banks (UCBs) expanded by 2.3 per cent in 2022-23, driven by loans and advances, and their capital buffers and profitability improved through 2022-23 and Q1:2023-24.

The consolidated balance sheet of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) expanded by 14.8 per cent in 2022-23, led by double digit credit growth. Profitability and asset quality of the sector also improved in 2022-23 and in H1:2023-24, even as the sector remained well-capitalised with CRAR higher than the regulatory requirement, the report said. (IANS)