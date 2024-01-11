Thursday, January 11, 2024
CRIME

Protest over gang rape of two minor girls in Patna’s outskirts

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, January 11: A large number of people on Thursday assembled at Phulwarisharif, outside Patna to protest against the district administration in wake of the gang rape of two minor girls of Mahadalit community, leaving one of them dead.

The two girls, aged 8 and 12 years old, disappeared on Monday and were found abandoned in a pit near the road in Hinduni village under Phulwarisharif police station in Patna district on Tuesday.

While the 8-year-old victim was found dead, the 12-year-old was unconscious. She is currently admitted in Patna AIIMS and her condition is said to be critical.

Two days after the incident, Patna police is clueless about the gang rape and murder.

As none of the accused have been named in this incident, the victim’s kin and a large number of villagers protested against the Patna police, by blocking Phulwarisharif-Patna road and burning tyres, leading to massive traffic snarl on both the sides.

BJP leaders also targeted the Nitish Kumar government over the incident. (IANS)

