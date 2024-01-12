Friday, January 12, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Salman Khan: ﻿My only job is to entertain people

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, January 12: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan said that as an actor, his biggest and only job is to entertain people thoroughly.

Salman’s latest release ‘Tiger 3’ is now streaming on a digital platform. Talking about the same, he said: “The Tiger franchise has got unanimous love right from the first film be it theatrically, on satellite or on streaming!”

“So, it feels amazing to see how the third instalment of Tiger 3 was first a hit in theatres and now on streaming.”

He added: “I’m in close contact with my audience through my social media and I can see the outpouring of love now that Tiger 3 has dropped on OTT.”

“As an actor my biggest and only job is to entertain people thoroughly and I’m happy that Tiger 3 is being enjoyed by people across the world.”

Salman further said: “Tiger 3 is a film that is very close to my heart. So, it felt extremely personal when it became a hit in theatres and now that it is a hit on streaming within days of its drop.”

“Tiger will always be there to entertain people.”

‘Tiger 3’ also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. (IANS)

Previous article
Akshay Kumar beats Mumbai traffic with metro ride
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Lab-grown retinas give clue why we see colours which dogs or cats can’t

Shillong, January 12: With human retinas grown in a petri dish, researchers have discovered how an offshoot of...
Technology

Samsung India launches BP, ECG tracking features on Galaxy Watch6 series

Shillong, January 12: Samsung on Friday launched blood pressure (BP) and electrocardiogram (ECG) tracking features for the Galaxy...
INTERNATIONAL

Large part of New Zealand under water restriction due to high summer demand

Shillong, January 12: Many New Zealanders are facing water restrictions due to dry conditions and high summer demand,...
News Alert

Former state-level athlete among trio nabbed for supplying weapons in capital

Shillong, January 12: Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Police's Special Cell has nabbed three members, including...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Lab-grown retinas give clue why we see colours which dogs or cats can’t

News Alert 0
Shillong, January 12: With human retinas grown in a...

Samsung India launches BP, ECG tracking features on Galaxy Watch6 series

Technology 0
Shillong, January 12: Samsung on Friday launched blood pressure...

Large part of New Zealand under water restriction due to high summer demand

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, January 12: Many New Zealanders are facing water...
Load more

Popular news

Lab-grown retinas give clue why we see colours which dogs or cats can’t

News Alert 0
Shillong, January 12: With human retinas grown in a...

Samsung India launches BP, ECG tracking features on Galaxy Watch6 series

Technology 0
Shillong, January 12: Samsung on Friday launched blood pressure...

Large part of New Zealand under water restriction due to high summer demand

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, January 12: Many New Zealanders are facing water...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge