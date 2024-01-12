Umiam bridge repair: Mondal for manpower along road flanks

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 11: Taking cognizance of the importance of traffic management around the Umiam Stage-I Dam which is undergoing a repair, Power Minister AT Mondal on Thursday instructed district officials to increase manpower along road flanks in East Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi districts.

Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal on Thursday led a high-level delegation to oversee the Umiam Stage-I Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP) works.

He was accompanied by Sanjay Goyal, Commissioner & Secretary (Power) and Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) besides some officials of Ri-Bhoi district.

The site visit, which focused on the Umiam Stage-I Dam, specifically the spillway bridge, was aimed at assessing the progress of critical DRIP works, such as drilling and grouting.

During the visit, Mondal and Goyal held detailed discussions with representatives from the firm M/S ITD Cementation India Ltd. to ensure adherence to engineering guidelines.

“The Umiam Stage-I Dam is not merely a structure of concrete and steel; it is a lifeline that powers homes, industries and the progress of our beautiful state.

Our responsibility as stewards of this vital resource is immense, and it is heartening to see the dedication of everyone involved in DRIP,” Mondal said.

One of the key outcomes of the visit was the decision to replace the existing damaged Roller Rocker Bearings, a long-overdue measure critical for the structural integrity of the spillway bridge.

The task was assigned to ITD Cementation and M/S Sanrachana Structural Strengthening Pvt. Ltd with explicit instructions to work collaboratively and comply with engineering standards, ensuring minimal disruption to traffic.

Goyal, on the other hand, said, “This project exemplifies our collective commitment to ensuring the longevity and optimal functioning of our critical infrastructure.”

“The decision to replace the damaged Roller Rocker Bearings is a crucial step toward enhancing the safety and structural integrity of the spillway bridge and I am confident in the capabilities of our collaborators to execute this task with precision,” he added.