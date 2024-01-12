AICC leader justifies party’s Ayodhya invite snub

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 12: AICC Spokesperson Anuma Acharya, on Thursday justified the stand of the Grand Old party to not attend the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya stating that it is a political manuvering of the BJP with the Lok Sabha elections in sight while religion is a personal thing.

The Congress had on Wednesday announced that it will not attend the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya on January 22. “This is a political event, not the actual event. Otherwise, they would have waited until Ram Navmi, (birthday of Lord Rama), they could have done it on that day. But they want to encash on that,” said Acharya.

She further said, “We are avoiding this political event because it is not the actual event. This is a very personal thing, and boycotting is our way of protesting against the politicisation of the temple construction”.

The AICC spokesperson, who is a Brahmin, said, “Our religion says that a complete temple involves the pran pratishtha (rite or ceremony by which an idol is consecrated in a Hindu temple). This temple is incomplete as the Kalash (the top portion) has not been positioned and even four Shankaracharyas have boycotted the event”.

With the BJP going all out to make the Ram Mandir inauguration a memorable event, most of the Opposition parties have been caught in a catch-22 situation over participating in the ceremony.

With the Lok Sabha elections months away, their absence from the event is feared to be labelled ‘anti-Sanatana’. While on the other hand, if they attend the event, they would likely be playing into the BJP’s hands.