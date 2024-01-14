Sunday, January 14, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Cops managing traffic well at under-repair Umiam bridge

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 13: Road traffic has been managed well at the site of under-repair Umiam bridge.
However, vehicles on either side are made to wait for 5 to 10 minutes for their turn to cross.
A ‘no overtaking’ board has been put up in the middle of the road to remind drivers not to overtake half a kilometre ahead of the bridge. It is being complied with, mostly. A private SUV was on Saturday seen attempting to overtake vehicles already in the queue but the guards on duty prevented it. The driver was asked to join the queue like everyone else.
The rules, however, ostensibly do not apply to VIP cars. Two government boleros, escorted by a siren-blowing gypsy, were seen overtaking other vehicles and stopping right at the start of the bridge. The guards did not make a fuss about it.
When the wait in the queue was long, many vehicles took a detour from the Old VIP Road at Mawlai Mawtawar which leads to Shillong Bypass.
Power Minister AT Mondal had on Thursday led a high-level delegation to oversee the Umiam Stage-I Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP) works. Given the importance of traffic management, Mondal instructed officials to increase manpower on either side of the Umiam bridge.

Previous article
Workers prepare the stage for the public meeting to be presided by President Droupadi Murmu
Next article
Cop suspended on charges of smuggling contraband
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

‘Death’ in EJH coal mine: Body exhumed

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 13: The East Jaintia Hills police on Saturday exhumed the body of Riew Siangshai...
MEGHALAYA

VPP slams state govt for quick fix repair work ahead of VVIP visits

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 13: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) questioned the state government on Saturday,...
MEGHALAYA

Can toy trains be a reality in M’laya?

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 13: Cabinet Minister AL Hek ignited the toy train dream but can this be...
MEGHALAYA

HYC asks govt to pay scholarships to beneficiaries within two weeks

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 13: The HYC on Saturday called off its peaceful protest scheduled on Monday, after...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Death’ in EJH coal mine: Body exhumed

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 13: The East Jaintia Hills...

VPP slams state govt for quick fix repair work ahead of VVIP visits

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 13: The Voice of the...

Can toy trains be a reality in M’laya?

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 13: Cabinet Minister AL Hek...
Load more

Popular news

‘Death’ in EJH coal mine: Body exhumed

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 13: The East Jaintia Hills...

VPP slams state govt for quick fix repair work ahead of VVIP visits

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 13: The Voice of the...

Can toy trains be a reality in M’laya?

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 13: Cabinet Minister AL Hek...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge