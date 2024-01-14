Sunday, January 14, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Cop suspended on charges of smuggling contraband

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 13: Meghalaya police has suspended an armed branch constable after he was apprehended from Gumra on the Jowai-Silchar route in Assam, on charges of smuggling contraband substances. The cop was travelling with two co-passengers in a car one of whom was arrested while the third managed to flee.
As per reports from Assam, 38 miniscule bottles containing heroine and Rs 32,800 in cash were recovered from the car they were travelling in.
A police official confirmed that the constable was suspended and that departmental proceedings have been taken up against him.

