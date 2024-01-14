Sunday, January 14, 2024
From Ambanis, Sachin & Shinde to the whole of Bollywood, Ira’s nuptials sees an A-List crush

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, January 14: The reception of the Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and her husband Nupur Shikhare was a starry affair.

The event organised at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in the BKC area of Mumbai, saw not just the entire Bollywood reuniting but also witnessed celebrities from different walks of life.

The whole of Bollywood, including Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, actress Katrina Kaif, Oscar-winning music composer A.R. Rahman, veteran actress Rekha.

SRK exuded elegance in a refined ensemble featuring a white shirt, black waistcoat, matching jacket, and trousers. He was accompanied by his wife, Gauri, who looked stunning in a maroon and golden suit.

Other members of the fraternity like Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Naga Chaitanya, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Jaaved Jaffrey, Dilip Joshi, Hema Malini, Rekha, Saira Banu, Sonali Bendre, Dharmendra, and Esha Deol, Kangana Ranaut, Sushmita Sen attended the event.

Actor Tiger Shroff was seen wearing a black suit as he walked in style into the venue. His contemporary Kartik Aaryan too suited up for Ira Khan’s wedding party.

Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia joined Aamir Khan’s family to celebrate Ira and Nupur’s wedding.

Director Rajkumar Hirani, who directed Aamir in ‘3 Idiots’ and ‘PK’ attended the event in a black ensemble.

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani too was seen attending the event with his wife Nita Ambani.

The God of cricket Sachin Tendulkar also joined the celebrations and gave blessings to the newlywed couple.

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde too attended the event and posed with the couple. (IANS)

