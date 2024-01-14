Sunday, January 14, 2024
MEGHALAYA

VPP slams state govt for quick fix repair work ahead of VVIP visits

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 13: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) questioned the state government on Saturday, requesting an explanation for why potholes, walls, and traffic congestion can all be fixed with just one visit from the VVIPs.
“VPP opposes the VIP or VVIP culture, not just in Meghalaya but throughout India. We question why, in order to be rebuilt later, only VVIPs need flat roads and speed breakers removed,” VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh said, while adding that “this makes no sense”.
He said, “Partly, this may be done probably as a standard security procedure but it reveals that democracy in India is immature where those in authority are too afraid of its own citizens.”
He claimed that the VPP is unable to comprehend the painting of walls and the erection of bamboo barricades during such visits.
“We should stop painting walls because it is a needless waste of taxpayers’ money. This wall painting evokes memories of the Donald Trump visit to India, when walls were erected to screen the impoverished from public view,” he continued.
“The movement of VVIPs should be planned and carried out to minimise the inconvenience to the public. After all, VIPs and VVIPs work for the government,” he continued.
When VVIPs are visiting the state, there are severe traffic jams and rerouting of vehicle movements. While numerous stakeholder requests and representations for road repairs have been ignored for months or even years, there have also been many questions raised about the state governments’ quick response in fixing lengthy sections of road before any VVIPs visited.
President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in the state on January 16 and January 19, respectively.
The government has issued a traffic advisory for January 16 to ensure convenience and smooth traffic flow during the President’s visit. The public has been asked to refrain from making needless trips to the area as the president is scheduled to visit the Law Kyntang at Mawphlang (Sacred Grove).
In a similar vein, the police have started preparing for the NEC preliminary meeting that is set to take place in Shillong on January 19. Besides the Union Home minister, the meeting will be attended by the chief ministers of all the eight Northeastern states.

Previous article
Can toy trains be a reality in M’laya?
Next article
‘Death’ in EJH coal mine: Body exhumed
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

‘Death’ in EJH coal mine: Body exhumed

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 13: The East Jaintia Hills police on Saturday exhumed the body of Riew Siangshai...
MEGHALAYA

Can toy trains be a reality in M’laya?

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 13: Cabinet Minister AL Hek ignited the toy train dream but can this be...
MEGHALAYA

HYC asks govt to pay scholarships to beneficiaries within two weeks

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 13: The HYC on Saturday called off its peaceful protest scheduled on Monday, after...
MEGHALAYA

Cop suspended on charges of smuggling contraband

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 13: Meghalaya police has suspended an armed branch constable after he was apprehended from...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Death’ in EJH coal mine: Body exhumed

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 13: The East Jaintia Hills...

Can toy trains be a reality in M’laya?

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 13: Cabinet Minister AL Hek...

HYC asks govt to pay scholarships to beneficiaries within two weeks

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 13: The HYC on Saturday...
Load more

Popular news

‘Death’ in EJH coal mine: Body exhumed

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 13: The East Jaintia Hills...

Can toy trains be a reality in M’laya?

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 13: Cabinet Minister AL Hek...

HYC asks govt to pay scholarships to beneficiaries within two weeks

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 13: The HYC on Saturday...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge