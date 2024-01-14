Sunday, January 14, 2024
MEGHALAYA

‘Death’ in EJH coal mine: Body exhumed

By: By Our Reporter



By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 13: The East Jaintia Hills police on Saturday exhumed the body of Riew Siangshai who is suspected to have died while allegedly attempting to illegally mine coal at Moolang village in the district.
East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner, Abhilash Baranwal said the family had buried the body without postmortem but the truth will be revealed after completion of the police investigation.
Baranwal said that so far, there has been no confirmation about the coal miner’s death.
Apart from the magisterial inquiry, the East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police has also been directed to submit a report on the matter.
As per the report of the magisterial inquiry ordered by the DC after the incident came to light, the family and relatives of the deceased claimed that he had fallen from the first floor of a building and died.
The family had also given a statement during the magisterial inquiry that he was not associated with coal mining.
After the incident, the victim was admitted to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries after which his mortal remains were brought to his village and buried as per the rituals.
Earlier, while reiterating that there is no confirmation from local sources about any mishap, the deputy commissioner had said that the district administration is taking every step to inquire into the matter due to its seriousness.

VPP slams state govt for quick fix repair work ahead of VVIP visits
