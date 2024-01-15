Monday, January 15, 2024
Business

Byju’s-onwed Aakash profit up by 82%, crosses Rs 1,400 crore revenue in FY22

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, January 15: While edtech major Byju’s has recently made headlines for all the wrong reasons, the company-owned Aakash Educational Services has saw its profit increase by 82 per cent to Rs 79.5 crore in FY22.

It is a significant improvement for the company as it saw a profit of Rs 43.6 crore in FY21, reports Entrackr.

According to its financial statements filed with the Registrar of Companies (RoC), Aakash’s revenue from operations increased 44.56 per cent to Rs 1,421 crore in FY22 from Rs 983 crore in FY21.

The institute reported operating revenue of Rs 1,214 crore in FY20, which fell to Rs 983 crore in FY21.

Fees earned from students for coaching services accounted for 87.8 per cent of the firm’s total revenue, which climbed by 48.4 per cent to Rs 1,282 crore in FY 22.

The franchisee model accounted for the remaining income, which increased by 16.8 per cent to Rs 139 crore in FY22, the report noted.

Employee benefits, including staff and faculty costs, represented 54 per cent of total expenditure for the year. This cost increased to Rs 723 crore in FY22 from Rs 534 crore in FY21, reflecting a 35.4 per cent increase. Overall expenditure increased by 34.5 per cent to Rs 1332 crore in FY22 from Rs 990 crore in FY21 due to advertising, promotional materials, legal professional fees, information technology, franchise fees, and other overheads, according to the report.

In June last year, the edtech major said that Aakash would go public in the next 12 months or in June 2024.

Meanwhile, US-based investment firm BlackRock has once again cut the value of its holding in Byju’s, reducing the edtech major’s valuation to a mere $1 billion from $22 billion in early 2022. BlackRock, which owns less than 1 per cent of Byju’s, has valued its shares at about $209.6 apiece, down from the peak of $4,660 in 2022, reports TechCrunch. (IANS)

Previous article
Sensex, Nifty reach new highs
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Swiss woman murder: Delhi court takes cognisance of charge sheet against lone suspect

New Delhi, Jan 15:  A court here on Monday took cognisance of the Delhi Police's charge sheet against...
NATIONAL

DGCA allows airlines to cancel flights delayed over 3 hrs; issues new SOPs

New Delhi, Jan 15:  Amid chaos over flight delays and cancellations due to adverse weather conditions, the Directorate...
NATIONAL

Delhi Police busted ‘Dunki’ network; six held, over 200 passport recovered

New Delhi, Jan 15:  Delhi Police has busted an international human trafficking or ‘Dunki’ network, arrested six persons...
Politics

Uddhav Thackeray faction moves SC against Maha Speaker’s ‘real’ Shiv Sena ruling

Shillong, January 15: The Shiv Sena faction, led by former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, has moved the Supreme...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Swiss woman murder: Delhi court takes cognisance of charge sheet against lone suspect

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 15:  A court here on Monday...

DGCA allows airlines to cancel flights delayed over 3 hrs; issues new SOPs

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 15:  Amid chaos over flight delays...

Delhi Police busted ‘Dunki’ network; six held, over 200 passport recovered

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 15:  Delhi Police has busted an...
Load more

Popular news

Swiss woman murder: Delhi court takes cognisance of charge sheet against lone suspect

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 15:  A court here on Monday...

DGCA allows airlines to cancel flights delayed over 3 hrs; issues new SOPs

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 15:  Amid chaos over flight delays...

Delhi Police busted ‘Dunki’ network; six held, over 200 passport recovered

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 15:  Delhi Police has busted an...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge