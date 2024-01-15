Monday, January 15, 2024
FASTags without KYC link to be deactivated after Jan 31: NHAI

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Jan 15:  The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Monday said that FASTags with incomplete KYC will be deactivated or blacklisted by banks after January 31, as part of its move to enhance efficiency of the electronic toll collection system and provide seamless movement at the toll plazas.

The NHAI has taken this initiative after the recent reports of multiple FASTags being issued for a particular vehicle and FASTags being issued without KYC in violation of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) mandate.

The NHAI directive has been issued under the ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ that aims to discourage user behaviour of using single FASTag for multiple vehicles or linking multiple FASTags to a particular vehicle.

To avoid inconvenience, users must ensure that KYC of their latest FASTag is completed. Only the latest FASTag account shall remain active, the NHAI statement said.

For further assistance or queries, FASTag users can reach out to nearest toll plazas or toll-free customer care number of their respective issuer banks.

The statement also pointed out that FASTags are sometimes deliberately not fixed on the windscreen of the vehicle, resulting in unnecessary delays at the toll plazas and causing inconvenience.

IANS

Dense to very dense fog to shroud north India for 3 more days: IMD
Attack on ED officials: Mastermind approaches Calcutta HC, seeks to be made a party in the case
