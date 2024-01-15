Monday, January 15, 2024
Dense to very dense fog to shroud north India for 3 more days: IMD

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Jan 15: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to continue oi north India for the next three days.

The IMD also predicted that cold day to severe cold day conditions are likely to continue over the plains of north India for the next two days, while a cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are also expected to affect the area for the same period of time/

In its daily bulletin, the weather forecast agency said that minimum temperatures are in the range of 3-7 degrees Celisus over most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan; and in the range of 8- 10 degrees overparts of south Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

“These are below normal by 1 to 4 degree Celsius in many parts of northwest and adjoining east India,” said the IMD.

It predicted that dense to very dense fog conditions were very likely to prevail for a few hours in the night/morning over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi from Monday night till Wednesday morning, in some parts on Wednesday night and Thursday morning and dense fog in some parts for subsequent two days.

“Dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail for a few hours in the night/morning in some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar till Wednesday morning and dense fog in isolated pockets for subsequent three days.

“Dense fog conditions are also very likely to prevail for a few hours at night/morning in isolated pockets of Jharkhand during Monday and Friday, over Uttarakhand, north Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh, SubHimalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till Wednesday,” the weatherman added.

The IMD predicted that cold wave to Severe cold wave conditions are very likely to continue in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during Monday and Wednesday while cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of north Rajasthan during Monday and Thursday.

“Ground frost conditions are very likely over Northwest India on Tuesday,” said the weather forecast agency.

It also said that cold day to severe cold day conditions are very likely to continue in some parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on Monday and Tuesday, and cold day in some parts on Wednesday.

“Cold day to severe cold day conditions are also very likely to continue in some parts of Uttar Pradesh on Monday and in isolated pockets on Tuesday,” said the IMD.

 

IIT-K to host civil engineering conclave ‘Sankalan’
FASTags without KYC link to be deactivated after Jan 31: NHAI
