Monday, January 15, 2024
IIT-K to host civil engineering conclave ‘Sankalan’

By: Agencies

Kanpur, Jan 15:  The Department of Civil Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IIT-K) is all set to host a national-level civil engineering conclave, ‘Sankalan’, from January 27-28.

The event is being organised by the department’s student-run society, the Society of Civil Engineers (SoCE).

According to an official statement, Sankalan’s overarching objective is to establish itself as a central hub for knowledge sharing, innovation and collaboration in civil engineering.

Sankalan’24 aims to provide a platform for fostering knowledge exchange, hands-on learning and collaboration within the civil engineering domain. It promises an immersive experience through interactive workshops, lectures by industry leaders, competitions addressing real-world challenges and networking opportunities.

Participants can get a chance to garner insights into the latest methodologies shaping the future of civil engineering.

The event features workshops providing hands-on exposure to modern methodologies shaping everything from structural design to geotechnical engineering.

Renowned experts from across India will share insights on civil engineering’s pivotal role in building resilient and sustainable societies via engaging speaker sessions.

Some of the competitions at Sankalan’24 include the Spaghetti Bridge Design Challenge, Optimising Water Resources for Sustainable Agriculture, Remote Satellite Design Challenge and Crack Detection–Image Classification Challenge using Machine Learning which addresses real-life problems.

Participants will have the opportunity to creatively showcase their solutions with a chance to win prizes exceeding one lakh rupees.

Priyanka Ghosh, Head, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT-Kanpur said, “The inaugural edition of ‘Sankalan’ is designed to assemble a diverse range of opportunities for knowledge exchange and immersive experiences in the realm of civil engineering for students, researchers and professionals. The event will facilitate a cross-over of ideas, champion collaborative innovation, and highlight emerging career opportunities.”

IANS

Big B buys plot near Ram Temple in Ayodhya to build a home
Dense to very dense fog to shroud north India for 3 more days: IMD
