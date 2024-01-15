Monday, January 15, 2024
Madurai gears up for Avaniyapuram Jallikattu,1000 bulls to participate

By: Agencies

Chennai, Jan 15: With Tamil Nadu celebrating its biggest festival Pongal coinciding with the Makar Sankranti celebrations in north of the country, the Jallikattu festivities in Madurai will also commence today.

Around 1000 bulls and 600 bull tamers are expected to participate in Jallikattu (bull taming) to be held at Avaniyapuram on Monday. Tuesday (January 16) and Wednesday( January 17) will witness Jallikattu festivities at Palamedu and Alanganallur respectively.

The best bull tamer will be gifted a car at the Avaniyapuram Jallikattu festival on Monday.

An amount of Rs 26 lakh has been allocated by the Madurai corporation for the smooth conduct of the Avaniyapuram Jallikattu event. Stringent security measures have been taken across the area and a huge police contingent is deployed therein.

Police have already issued passes with photo identity cards to both bull owners and tamers to enter the arena. Police have also directed house owners near the venue to allow only their close relatives to watch the competition from their premises. Madurai city police in a circular issued on Sunday warned the local people that if any untoward incident happens leading to criminal activity during the Jallikkatu event, strict action will be taken against those involved.

Eighteen temporary tanks and five mobile toilets have been set up near the venue. A special medical camp has also been set up at Avaniyapuram corporation school to facilitate treatment for minor injuries.

Those with major injuries would be shifted to the Government Rajaji Medical College and Hospital. Rescue teams are also in place in several spots.

K.M. Karuppusamy, a farmer from Madurai said that the number of tokens issued are less and added that the organisers were planning to avoid local bulls for the event and bringing in bulls from other areas.

Speaking to IANS, Karuppusamy said: “It is a sad state of affairs here. The organisers are planning to host jallikattu here with participation of bulls from other areas and this is a disgrace to us.”

He, however, expect that things would be ironed out and that an exciting jallikattu event would take place today.

IANS

