I wanted to keep batting with a good strike rate, says Yashasvi Jaiswal

Jaiswal’s fourth T20I fifty and his 92-run stand with Shivam Dube, who hit 63 not out, helped India complete the chase with 26 balls to spare and seal the series win with a game still left in Bengaluru on January 17.

“I have been told to go and express myself and I was trying to do that. I was trying to punish the loose balls, and was focused to give my team a good start. If I gave a good start I was trying to bat as deep as I can. I was trying to keep my strike rate good. I wanted to keep batting with a good strike rate,” said Jaiswal in the post-match press conference.

The left-handed batter had missed the opening T20I in Mohali due to a groin strain and said he is always looking to contribute for the side’s cause. “It’s about working hard in the practice sessions, and whenever I get the chance, I try to contribute to the team. I am just doing that. I am just trying to show my intent and trying to do well for my team,” he added.

Jaiswal also shared a 57-run stand for the second wicket with Virat Kohli, who made 29 off 16 balls, and he enjoyed his partnership with the talismanic batter. “It was really nice to be there. Whenever I bat with Virat bhaiya, I get to learn a lot.”

“In this match also, we had small chats on where we could hit (boundaries). We decided that it was easy to hit over long on or mid-off. The intent was there, and there were positive vibes as well. We were just trying to hit good shots,” he further stated.

With just less than six months to go for the Men’s T20 World Cup to happen, Dube, who hit his second successive fifty of the series, was pleased about his performances helping India succeed so far. The skipper is really happy with my performance, he told me well played. We (him and Jaiswal) both are stroke players, we know our game. My role was to take on the spinners, but our plan was to both attack and finish the game early.”

“There wasn’t any target in mind, but we should have finished the game earlier. There are many things that I have worked on, apart from skill it is about how mentally you prepare for the T20 game. How to handle pressure, and deciding which bowlers to take on.”

“It isn’t important to hit every ball. I have been working on my bowling as well, happy that it worked out in the first game but not as much today. But that is how T20 cricket is.”

IANS