Monday, January 15, 2024
Mohun Bagan scrape past Hyderabad

By: Agencies

Bhubaneswar, Jan 14: Australian Dimitrios Petratov scored from the spot in the dying minutes of the match to hand Mohun Bagan Super Giants a 2-1 win over Hyderabad FC in the Kalinga Super Cup here on Sunday.
Mohun Bagan once again had to come from behind to earn a hard-fought victory over the valiant Hyderabad FC and earn three points.
While the Kolkata giants now have six points from two matches, Hyderabad are virtually out of the competition after losing both their matches.
Hyderabad FC opened the game on a bright note and took an early lead through Ramhlunchhunga after a disastrous miscommunication between Brendan Michael Hamill and Arsh Anwar Shaikh in the Mohun Bagan goal in the sixth minute of the game.
Although Mohun Bagan controlled the majority of ball possession, it was Hyderabad who had the better opportunities in the first half.
Hyderabad FC, who played an all-Indian side, looked dangerous every time they attacked from the flanks. Abdul Rabeeh A K saw his shot saved brilliantly by the Mohun Bagan goalkeeper in the 25th minute of the game. Chhunga, who was named man of the match, had a good game with several attempts in the Mohun Bagan goal, especially in the first half.Apart from a Petratos free-kick which was comfortably saved by Kattimani in the 24th minute, Mohun Bagan failed to create clear opportunities to hit back. (PTI)

Lajong face North East United today
