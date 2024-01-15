Lajong face North East United today

Shillong, Jan 14: In a much-anticipated clash at the Kalinga Super Cup, Shillong Lajong is set to face North East United on Monday at 2 p.m. on Pitch 1 of Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. This marks Lajong’s second match in the prestigious national knockout football competition, also known as the Indian Super Cup.

Having kicked off their Super Cup campaign with a defeat against Kerala Blasters FC in the initial match, Shillong Lajong is eager to redeem themselves against their northeast counterparts. North East United, too, faced disappointment in their opening game against Jamshedpur FC.

Both teams are determined to secure their first victory in the competition, enhancing their prospects of advancing to the next round.

The match, a pivotal encounter for both sides, will be broadcast live on Jio Cinema for football enthusiasts to follow the action.

The Kalinga Super Cup, alternatively recognized as the Indian Super Cup for sponsorship reasons, stands as the premier national knockout football tournament in India. Often likened to the Indian FA Cup, it holds a revered position in the country’s football landscape.

The ongoing 2024 Kalinga Super Cup is the fourth edition of the tournament, featuring all 11 teams from the Indian Super League (ISL). These teams vie for the coveted trophy and the opportunity to participate in the AFC Champions League preliminary stage.

The tournament employs a knockout format, with single-elimination matches leading up to the final.

Teams are seeded based on their final positions in the previous ISL season, adding an extra layer of competitiveness to this highly anticipated football spectacle.