Monday, January 15, 2024
SPORTS

Lajong face North East United today

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, Jan 14: In a much-anticipated clash at the Kalinga Super Cup, Shillong Lajong is set to face North East United on Monday at 2 p.m. on Pitch 1 of Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. This marks Lajong’s second match in the prestigious national knockout football competition, also known as the Indian Super Cup.
Having kicked off their Super Cup campaign with a defeat against Kerala Blasters FC in the initial match, Shillong Lajong is eager to redeem themselves against their northeast counterparts. North East United, too, faced disappointment in their opening game against Jamshedpur FC.
Both teams are determined to secure their first victory in the competition, enhancing their prospects of advancing to the next round.
The match, a pivotal encounter for both sides, will be broadcast live on Jio Cinema for football enthusiasts to follow the action.
The Kalinga Super Cup, alternatively recognized as the Indian Super Cup for sponsorship reasons, stands as the premier national knockout football tournament in India. Often likened to the Indian FA Cup, it holds a revered position in the country’s football landscape.
The ongoing 2024 Kalinga Super Cup is the fourth edition of the tournament, featuring all 11 teams from the Indian Super League (ISL). These teams vie for the coveted trophy and the opportunity to participate in the AFC Champions League preliminary stage.
The tournament employs a knockout format, with single-elimination matches leading up to the final.
Teams are seeded based on their final positions in the previous ISL season, adding an extra layer of competitiveness to this highly anticipated football spectacle.

Previous article
East Khasi Hills rout South West Garo Hills
Next article
Mohun Bagan scrape past Hyderabad
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Mohun Bagan scrape past Hyderabad

Bhubaneswar, Jan 14: Australian Dimitrios Petratov scored from the spot in the dying minutes of the match to...
SPORTS

East Khasi Hills rout South West Garo Hills

Tura, Jan 14: The East Khasi Hills District women’s football team displayed their superior abilities and in-game prowess,...
SPORTS

Upper Shillong face Merinda

Shillong, Jan 14: In an exciting lineup for Monday in the Under-16 Boys Football League 2023-24, four matches...
SPORTS

Ian Chappell slams slow pace of play in Test cricket

New Delhi, Jan 14: The T20 boom has threatened the existence of Test cricket but what is also...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Mohun Bagan scrape past Hyderabad

SPORTS 0
Bhubaneswar, Jan 14: Australian Dimitrios Petratov scored from the...

East Khasi Hills rout South West Garo Hills

SPORTS 0
Tura, Jan 14: The East Khasi Hills District women’s...

Upper Shillong face Merinda

SPORTS 0
Shillong, Jan 14: In an exciting lineup for Monday...
Load more

Popular news

Mohun Bagan scrape past Hyderabad

SPORTS 0
Bhubaneswar, Jan 14: Australian Dimitrios Petratov scored from the...

East Khasi Hills rout South West Garo Hills

SPORTS 0
Tura, Jan 14: The East Khasi Hills District women’s...

Upper Shillong face Merinda

SPORTS 0
Shillong, Jan 14: In an exciting lineup for Monday...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge