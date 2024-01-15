Monday, January 15, 2024
PM Modi, President Putin hold talks on stronger defence, trade ties

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Jan 15:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the two reviewed the progress on a number of issues of bilateral cooperation in follow-up to recent high-level exchanges between the two countries, according to a PMO statement.

“Had a wonderful meeting with President Putin. We got the opportunity to discuss furthering India-Russia cooperation in sectors such as trade, energy, defence and more. We also discussed other bilateral and global issues,” PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi and President Putin positively assessed the developments in bilateral relations and agreed to develop a roadmap for future initiatives to further strengthen the India-Russia Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership, the PMO statement said.

PM conveyed his best wishes for Russia’s Presidency of BRICS in 2024 and assured of India’s full support. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch, the statement added.

“A number of international topics were touched upon, including the situation around Ukraine,” the Kremlin’s press service said following the conversation.

“Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi expressed interest in further enhancing mutually beneficial bilateral ties and wished each other success in the upcoming presidential elections in Russia and parliamentary elections in India,” the statement said.

IANS

Delhi airport chaos: Who is responsible for delays – Aviation Ministry or airline operators?
