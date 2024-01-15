Upper Shillong face Merinda

Shillong, Jan 14: In an exciting lineup for Monday in the Under-16 Boys Football League 2023-24, four matches are set to unfold, promising a day filled with intense competition and youthful talent.

The action kicks off with the 1st match at 9:30 AM, taking place at the 1st Ground SSA Stadium. The contest will feature Upper Shillong Colt facing off against Merinda FC, with both teams eager to showcase their skills and secure a positive start in the league.

Following closely is the 2nd match scheduled for an 11:00 AM kickoff at the SSA Stadium. Lumshyiap SC will clash with Mawreng SC, adding to the anticipation and enthusiasm surrounding the day’s football proceedings.

At 12:30 PM, the 3rd match unfolds at the 1st Ground SSA Stadium, where Lah Bet SC takes on Mawpat SC. The matchup promises to be a compelling battle as both teams strive for victory and valuable points in the league standings.

The day concludes with the 4th match, set to commence at 2:00 PM at the SSA Stadium. PFR FA will lock horns with Umphyrnai SC in what is expected to be a closely contested encounter, with both teams eyeing a triumph to boost their league campaign.

In a recap of the weekend action, the results from Saturday’s match in the SSA 1st DIVISION Football League 2023-24 are as follows:

Nongrim Hills SC 1 – 0 Umphyrnai SC

Scoring the solitary goal for Nongrim Hills was Suponglemba Khongwir in the 88th minute, securing a hard-fought victory for the team. The match showcased the competitive spirit and skill on display in the ongoing league, setting the stage for further exciting encounters in the upcoming fixtures.