Monday, January 15, 2024
SPORTS

Upper Shillong face Merinda

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Jan 14: In an exciting lineup for Monday in the Under-16 Boys Football League 2023-24, four matches are set to unfold, promising a day filled with intense competition and youthful talent.
The action kicks off with the 1st match at 9:30 AM, taking place at the 1st Ground SSA Stadium. The contest will feature Upper Shillong Colt facing off against Merinda FC, with both teams eager to showcase their skills and secure a positive start in the league.
Following closely is the 2nd match scheduled for an 11:00 AM kickoff at the SSA Stadium. Lumshyiap SC will clash with Mawreng SC, adding to the anticipation and enthusiasm surrounding the day’s football proceedings.
At 12:30 PM, the 3rd match unfolds at the 1st Ground SSA Stadium, where Lah Bet SC takes on Mawpat SC. The matchup promises to be a compelling battle as both teams strive for victory and valuable points in the league standings.
The day concludes with the 4th match, set to commence at 2:00 PM at the SSA Stadium. PFR FA will lock horns with Umphyrnai SC in what is expected to be a closely contested encounter, with both teams eyeing a triumph to boost their league campaign.
In a recap of the weekend action, the results from Saturday’s match in the SSA 1st DIVISION Football League 2023-24 are as follows:
Nongrim Hills SC 1 – 0 Umphyrnai SC
Scoring the solitary goal for Nongrim Hills was Suponglemba Khongwir in the 88th minute, securing a hard-fought victory for the team. The match showcased the competitive spirit and skill on display in the ongoing league, setting the stage for further exciting encounters in the upcoming fixtures.

Ian Chappell slams slow pace of play in Test cricket
East Khasi Hills rout South West Garo Hills
