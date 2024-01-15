Monday, January 15, 2024
East Khasi Hills rout South West Garo Hills

By: From Our Correspondent

Tura, Jan 14: The East Khasi Hills District women’s football team displayed their superior abilities and in-game prowess, as they won 18-0 against the South West Garo Hills District women’s team. The game was part of the Meghalaya Games 2024 held at Chandmari, Tura, on Sunday.
InrilaidorKhongtham was the pick of the players as she scored 8 goals. IbashembhaKhongsit, MakrishaSongthiang, IdeibanrishishaKharpan and Daiaijingsuk Basaiawmoit, all contributed two goals each; followed by PhilakyntiewshishaNengnong and Cynthia Mylliemumlong, who both scored a goal each.Khongtham said, “We were able to give our best in this match as compared to the last match. It was a teamwork, and I was able to score 9 goals. We are hopeful to get to win in the finals. I aim to be an international player and play for the country.”In another game, the Ri-Bhoi District women’s team defeated their West Jaintia rivals by 8 goals. Imaia Shylla scored 4 goals while DaiamonMakhroh scored two, followed by Susiemery Lyngdoh Peinlang and RimikaKhongkai who both contributed a goal a piece.Additionally, the Eastern West Khasi Hills women’s team defeated East Garo Hills District 3-0, with Isha Warjri scoring two goals and RympeibasukSyiemlieh chipping in with a single goal to round it off to three.
Finally , the West Khasi Hills District team was held to a 1-1 draw against South West Khasi Hills.

Upper Shillong face Merinda
Lajong face North East United today
