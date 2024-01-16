Organizing committee clarifies on food provided to athletes, apologizes

Tura, Jan 16: Following complaints of inadequate food provided during the opening day of the 5th Meghalaya Games, the Organizing Committee (comprising officials of the Department of Sports & Youth Affairs and the Meghalaya State Olympic Association) has acknowledged concerns raised regarding food provided to athletes during the ongoing Meghalaya Games.

In a press communiqué this evening, the committee informed, “This is the first time that the Meghalaya Games is being held on this scale, and also it is the first edition being held in Tura. The Opening Ceremony on the 15th of January was graced by the Hon’ble President of India and was a resounding success, which saw the participation of athletes, cultural troupes, youth from the entire state and a large number of volunteers from within Tura town,” they stated.

They further added that multiple kitchens and dining areas have been set up to cater to the needs of athletes.

“On the day of the Opening Ceremony, two sets of packed food were provided to the athletes at the venue but due to some delays on account of restrictions, some athletes raised the matter of insufficient food which was promptly addressed by the authorities. Immediately after the event, dinner was also activated in all the dining areas by 7pm,” they informed.

“I understand some people might have faced inconvenience which the organizing committee deeply regrets. All athletes’ canteens are operational and nutritious food is being provided. Every effort is being made to address any gaps found and we will continue to prioritize the well being of our athletes,” added John Kharshiing, Working President of the MSOA.