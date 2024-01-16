Thursday, January 18, 2024
PM Modi to roll out projects worth Rs 4,000 crore in Kochi

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, January 16: Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed the preparation of strategic projects at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) on Tuesday which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation on January 17.

The minister reviewed the 310 meters long Drydock, built in accordance with international standards, as well as the International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF), which is India’s first fully developed pure ship repair ecosystem, and Indian Oil Corporation’s LPG import terminal.

Expressing his satisfaction at the progress of the projects at the press conference ahead of Prime Minister’s inauguration of Rs 4,000 crore worth projects, Sonowal said: “CSL is playing a crucial role in India’s attempt to become a global player of repute in the maritime sector. As PM Modi inaugurates and dedicates these key projects, CSL is poised to double its turnover within next four years to Rs 7,000 crores.

He said that India is cruising ahead towards becoming Aatmanirbhar and shipping is no different as we are making a concerted effort to increase Indian flagged vessels and doing away with our dependence on foreign vessels.

“We are providing requisite impetus to the shipping sector including an ambitious Green Tug Transition Programme (GTTP) which is likely to steamroll India’s shipping sector prospects to become global leader in the production of Green Ships,” he said.

He said that we are also working on building a Ship Repair Cluster in Kochi to provide a robust ecosystem for India’s shipping industry. (IANS)

Assam’s poverty headcount down by 25%, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Organizing committee clarifies on food provided to athletes, apologizes
