USTM faculty member conferred National Level Women Scientist Award

Guwahati, January 16: Dr. Tamanna Bhuyan, Assistant Professor, Department of Applied Biology, University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), has been awarded the prestigious “National Level Women Scientist Award 2023” by the Microbiologists Society, India (MBSI).

The award ceremony was held at the International Conference on Microbiological Research: Current Challenges and Future Perspectives, Bharathidasan University, Tamil Nadu, on January 9, 2024. Dr. Bhuyan received the award from Prof. Dr. M. Selvam, Vice-Chancellor of Bharathidasan University, and Prof. A.M. Deshmukh, President, MBSI, according to a Press release.

The award was conferred to recognize her extraordinary work and contribution to academics. She won the Best PhD Thesis Award 2020 after earning her PhD from IIT Guwahati, and she has since been actively involved in research.

Speaking in this context, Dr. Bhuyan said, “The National Level Women Scientist Award will undoubtedly raise the profile of women in science and would provide greater chances to pursue leadership roles in the field”. Dr. Bhuyan also delivered a presentation on “Utilizing Biogenic Microswimmers in Microbiological Research” at the conference.

The 2nd annual meet of Microbiologists Society of India was also jointly organized on January 9, 2024, where Dr. Bhuyan and Dr. Yugal Kishore Mohanta, State President MBSI & Assistant Professor, Department of Applied Biology, USTM had an extensive discussion on the upcoming events to be held at USTM in association with MBSI. The scientific meeting focused on enhancing collaboration with MBSI and USTM.