Tuesday, January 16, 2024
MEGHALAYANATIONALNews Alert

USTM faculty member conferred National Level Women Scientist Award

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

 

Guwahati, January 16: Dr. Tamanna Bhuyan, Assistant Professor, Department of Applied Biology, University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), has been awarded the prestigious “National Level Women Scientist Award 2023” by the Microbiologists Society, India (MBSI).

The award ceremony was held at the International Conference on Microbiological Research: Current Challenges and Future Perspectives, Bharathidasan University, Tamil Nadu, on January 9, 2024. Dr. Bhuyan received the award from Prof. Dr. M. Selvam, Vice-Chancellor of Bharathidasan University, and Prof. A.M. Deshmukh, President, MBSI, according to a Press release.

The award was conferred to recognize her extraordinary work and contribution to academics. She won the Best PhD Thesis Award 2020 after earning her PhD from IIT Guwahati, and she has since been actively involved in research.

Speaking in this context, Dr. Bhuyan said, “The National Level Women Scientist Award will undoubtedly raise the profile of women in science and would provide greater chances to pursue leadership roles in the field”. Dr. Bhuyan also delivered a presentation on “Utilizing Biogenic Microswimmers in Microbiological Research” at the conference.

The 2nd annual meet of Microbiologists Society of India was also jointly organized on January 9, 2024, where Dr. Bhuyan and Dr. Yugal Kishore Mohanta, State President MBSI & Assistant Professor, Department of Applied Biology, USTM had an extensive discussion on the upcoming events to be held at USTM in association with MBSI. The scientific meeting focused on enhancing collaboration with MBSI and USTM.

 

 

Previous article
Women are happier when economically empowered: President Murmu
Next article
Army says situation in Kashmir is good, some more distance remains to be covered
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Flat fraud case: Nusrat Jahan directed to be physically present in court

Kolkata, Jan 16 : A Kolkata court on Tuesday ruled that the actress-turned-Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan will...
NATIONAL

Assam Police arrests senior CPI (Maoist) leader

Guwahati, Jan 16: In a significant development, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police has arrested a...
NATIONAL

Pran Pratishtha event an election, political function so Cong will skip it: Rahul Gandhi

Kohima, Jan 16: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22...
NATIONAL

Sharmila appointed Andhra Pradesh Congress president

Amaravati, Jan 16: The Congress on Tuesday appointed Y. S. Sharmila as the president of the party's Andhra...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Flat fraud case: Nusrat Jahan directed to be physically present in court

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Jan 16 : A Kolkata court on Tuesday...

Assam Police arrests senior CPI (Maoist) leader

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Jan 16: In a significant development, the Special...

Pran Pratishtha event an election, political function so Cong will skip it: Rahul Gandhi

NATIONAL 0
Kohima, Jan 16: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday...
Load more

Popular news

Flat fraud case: Nusrat Jahan directed to be physically present in court

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Jan 16 : A Kolkata court on Tuesday...

Assam Police arrests senior CPI (Maoist) leader

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Jan 16: In a significant development, the Special...

Pran Pratishtha event an election, political function so Cong will skip it: Rahul Gandhi

NATIONAL 0
Kohima, Jan 16: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge