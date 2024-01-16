Thursday, January 18, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi tease fans with cryptic announcement

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, January 16: Bollywood stars Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi have shared a cryptic post on the social media about an upcoming project, leaving the fans buzzing with excitement and speculation.

Vidya and Pratik took to their respective social media handles, and shared an image which seems to be a mathematical equation, with the sum of two and two equating to a heart.

The post has a simple yet intriguing caption: “Do aur do milenge. Pyaar ke raaz khulenge! Tomorrow at 11 am, wait for it!”

The anticipation is palpable as fans speculate about the possible announcement set to be unveiled on January 17.

Fans wrote: “OMG is it your next film”, “so exciting”.

Another user said: “can’t wait”, while one said: “new movie with Vidya Balan”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidya was last seen in ‘Neeyat’. Pratik was last seen in web series ‘Scoop’, and Gujarati movie ‘Vaahlam Jaao Ne’. He has ‘Phule’, ‘Dedh Bigha Zameen’, and ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?’ in the piepline. (IANS)

Previous article
Suniel Shetty to join Madhuri Dixit Nene as a judge on ‘Dance Deewane’
Next article
Filmfare nominations: Jawan, Pathaan and Rocky Aur Rani vie for top honours
spot_img

Related articles

Technology

Google plans to bring AI image generator to Bard: Report

Shillong, January 18: Google is reportedly planning to add its own image generator directly to its AI chatbot...
News Alert

‘Uninvited guest’: Leopard enters Jaipur heritage hotel, inmates flee in panic

Shillong, January 18: A leopard entered a heritage hotel here on Thursday morning, creating panic among the inmates...
News Alert

Assam school principal arrested in bribery case

  Guwahati, Jan 18: A team from the Assam directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption laid a trap and arrested...
Business

Muted results, guidance from corporates sour investor mood

Shillong, January 18: Nifty ended lower for the third consecutive session on Thursday amid high volatility. Muted results...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Google plans to bring AI image generator to Bard: Report

Technology 0
Shillong, January 18: Google is reportedly planning to add...

‘Uninvited guest’: Leopard enters Jaipur heritage hotel, inmates flee in panic

News Alert 0
Shillong, January 18: A leopard entered a heritage hotel...

Assam school principal arrested in bribery case

News Alert 0
  Guwahati, Jan 18: A team from the Assam directorate...
Load more

Popular news

Google plans to bring AI image generator to Bard: Report

Technology 0
Shillong, January 18: Google is reportedly planning to add...

‘Uninvited guest’: Leopard enters Jaipur heritage hotel, inmates flee in panic

News Alert 0
Shillong, January 18: A leopard entered a heritage hotel...

Assam school principal arrested in bribery case

News Alert 0
  Guwahati, Jan 18: A team from the Assam directorate...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge