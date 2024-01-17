Gauhati HC grants bail to accused in 2019 blast case

Guwahati, Jan 17: The Gauhati High Court recently granted bail to an accused in a grenade blast near a shopping mall here in May 2019, which has left 12 persons injured.

According to reports, the accused, Indra Mohan Borah, was booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for his alleged involvement in the grenade blast that occurred near Guwahati Central mall on RG Baruah Road here in the evening of May 15, 2019.

Notably, the United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) had claimed responsibility for the blast.

A bench of Justice Michael Zothankhuma and Justice Malasri Nandi granted the bail, noting that the evidence presented before the court against the accused was not sufficient to indicate his involvement in the blast, even as he might have been a member of the banned outfit

The accused was granted bail on a bail bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties of the same amount, to the satisfaction of the Special Judge, NIA Court.

The accused was further asked to attend the trial court regularly without any default, and that he should not leave the territorial jurisdiction of the trial court, without prior permission.

The Court also laid the condition that the accused should surrender his passport, if any, to the trial court and should not intimidate the prosecution witnesses.

The state police had arrested the accused on the suspicion of being involved with the blast and the case was thereafter handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In February 2022, a trial court framed charges against the accused under UAPA. He however pleaded ‘not guilty’ and then moved the high court to seek bail in the case.