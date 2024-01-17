Wednesday, January 17, 2024
News AlertREGIONAL

Gauhati HC grants bail to accused in 2019 blast case

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Guwahati, Jan 17: The Gauhati High Court recently granted bail to an accused in a grenade blast near a shopping mall here in May 2019, which has left 12 persons injured.

According to reports, the accused, Indra Mohan Borah, was booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for his alleged involvement in the grenade blast that occurred near Guwahati Central mall on RG Baruah Road here in the evening of May 15, 2019.

Notably, the United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) had claimed responsibility for the blast.

A bench of Justice Michael Zothankhuma and Justice Malasri Nandi granted the bail, noting that the evidence presented before the court against the accused was not sufficient to indicate his involvement in the blast, even as he might have been a member of the banned outfit

The accused was granted bail on a bail bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties of the same amount, to the satisfaction of the Special Judge, NIA Court.

The accused was further asked to attend the trial court regularly without any default, and that he should not leave the territorial jurisdiction of the trial court, without prior permission.

The Court also laid the condition that the accused should surrender his passport, if any, to the trial court and should not intimidate the prosecution witnesses.

The state police had arrested the accused on the suspicion of being involved with the blast and the case was thereafter handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In February 2022, a trial court framed charges against the accused under UAPA. He however pleaded ‘not guilty’ and then moved the high court to seek bail in the case.

Previous article
Delhi court sends Hizbul terrorist involved in 11 attacks to 14-day judicial custody
Next article
Bombay HC notice to Shinde, Thackeray factions on disqualification issue
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Army averts major tragedy, recovers and destroys IED in J&K’s Kupwara

Srinagar, Jan 17: A major tragedy was averted by the army in J&K’s Kupwara district on Wednesday as...
NATIONAL

How Sunil Gavaskar, then not yet a cricket icon, straight drove a publishing record

New Delhi, Jan 17: Very few independent publishers have achieved so much in their lifetime with the world...
MEGHALAYA

Stories to inspire: From Nagaland to representing Meghalaya, Litina Aye

Tura, Jan 17: An old adage goes as such ‘where there is a will, there is always a...
MEGHALAYA

VPP to resume sit-in demanding re-instate of Lokayukta officials

Shillong, Jan 17: In view of the failure of the Conrad K. Sangma led MDA-II Government to respond...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Army averts major tragedy, recovers and destroys IED in J&K’s Kupwara

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Jan 17: A major tragedy was averted by...

How Sunil Gavaskar, then not yet a cricket icon, straight drove a publishing record

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 17: Very few independent publishers have...

Stories to inspire: From Nagaland to representing Meghalaya, Litina Aye

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Jan 17: An old adage goes as such...
Load more

Popular news

Army averts major tragedy, recovers and destroys IED in J&K’s Kupwara

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Jan 17: A major tragedy was averted by...

How Sunil Gavaskar, then not yet a cricket icon, straight drove a publishing record

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 17: Very few independent publishers have...

Stories to inspire: From Nagaland to representing Meghalaya, Litina Aye

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Jan 17: An old adage goes as such...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge