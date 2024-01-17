PM Modi prays at Thriprayar Sree Rama temple in Kerala

Actually, the Prime Minister had arrived at the Sree Krishna temple at Guruvayur to attend the wedding of actor Suresh Gopi’s daughter.

After that he reached one of the important temples dedicated to Lord Rama at Triprayar.

Incidentally the Thriprayar temple authorities after hearing that Modi will be arriving to attend the wedding ceremony at Guruvayur, they wrote a letter to the PM inviting him to visit their temple also.

Modi was received by the temple authorities and was taken inside the temple where he offered prayers and took part in the traditional ‘meenootu’, where he feeded the fishes in the temple pond, the customary temple ritual.

He was later entertained to a brief musical event. In all, Modi spent 75 minutes and also waved at the huge gathering of people who had come to see him.

Later he left for Kochi.

The deity Lord Rama in the Thriprayar Temple is popularly known as Triprayarappan or Triprayar Thevar.

It is said that this idol of Lord Rama was initially worshipped by Lord Krishna at Dwaraka.

Modi’s visit to the Triprayar temple comes ahead of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of the Ayodhya’s Ram temple scheduled to be held on Monday (January 22).

IANS