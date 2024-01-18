AHAM condemns murder of Rongjeng resident

Tura, Jan 18: The Achik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM), Rongjeng unit has condemned the murder of a young resident from the town after his body was found near the village of Rongbu in North Garo Hills, three days ago, Jan 15.

An FIR into the incident has been filed by the brother in law of the victim at the Rongjeng PS with an investigation into the incident currently being undertaken.

According to the FIR filed on Jan 15 at the Kharkutta PS in NGH, the victim, Udoy M Sangma, a vehicle driver cum owner, was hired by five people to be taken from Shallang in West Khasi Hills to the town of Dudhnoi in Assam’s Goalpara district. The charge was agreed at Rs 4000. This happened on Jan 13. The FIR identified them as being Garos but were unknown to them.

The vehicle bore a registration of AS01 EQ 7779.

On the same day, he sent his mobile location to his wife but after that the mobile was switched off.

“His body was found near his last location by villagers of Upper Rongbu at about 7:30 AM on Jan 15. However his vehicle was no longer there or his mobile phone, both of which seem to have been stolen by the perpetrators of the crime,” informed Anthony G Momin, the brother in law of the victim.

AHAM – Rongjeng regional unit has come down heavily on the incident where a young life was lost from their town for no fault of his.

“It is our collective responsibility to stand against such heinous crimes and strive for a safer and more just society. What the perpetrators of the crime did was heinous and they need to be found out and exemplary punishment given. His family is in distress and in need of support. This is a matter of public concern and urge authorities to take swift and decisive action,” said a release by AHAM.

The NGO further appealed to the MDA government to provide ex-gratia to the family of the victim, who they said were devastated by the loss.

