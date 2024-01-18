Thursday, January 18, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

AHAM condemns murder of Rongjeng resident

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Tura, Jan 18: The Achik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM), Rongjeng unit has condemned the murder of a young resident from the town after his body was found near the village of Rongbu in North Garo Hills, three days ago, Jan 15.

An FIR into the incident has been filed by the brother in law of the victim at the Rongjeng PS with an investigation into the incident currently being undertaken.

According to the FIR filed on Jan 15 at the Kharkutta PS in NGH, the victim, Udoy M Sangma, a vehicle driver cum owner, was hired by five people to be taken from Shallang in West Khasi Hills to the town of Dudhnoi in Assam’s Goalpara district. The charge was agreed at Rs 4000. This happened on Jan 13. The FIR identified them as being Garos but were unknown to them.

The vehicle bore a registration of AS01 EQ 7779.

On the same day, he sent his mobile location to his wife but after that the mobile was switched off.

“His body was found near his last location by villagers of Upper Rongbu at about 7:30 AM on Jan 15. However his vehicle was no longer there or his mobile phone, both of which seem to have been stolen by the perpetrators of the crime,” informed Anthony G Momin, the brother in law of the victim.

AHAM – Rongjeng regional unit has come down heavily on the incident where a young life was lost from their town for no fault of his.

“It is our collective responsibility to stand against such heinous crimes and strive for a safer and more just society. What the perpetrators of the crime did was heinous and they need to be found out and exemplary punishment given. His family is in distress and in need of support. This is a matter of public concern and urge authorities to take swift and decisive action,” said a release by AHAM.

The NGO further appealed to the MDA government to provide ex-gratia to the family of the victim, who they said were devastated by the loss.

IANS

Previous article
2020 Delhi riots: HC to hear Kalita’s plea for access to WhatsApp chats of cops, specific videos
Next article
Uninvited guest’: Leopard enters Jaipur heritage hotel, inmates flee in panic
spot_img

Related articles

Technology

Google plans to bring AI image generator to Bard: Report

Shillong, January 18: Google is reportedly planning to add its own image generator directly to its AI chatbot...
News Alert

‘Uninvited guest’: Leopard enters Jaipur heritage hotel, inmates flee in panic

Shillong, January 18: A leopard entered a heritage hotel here on Thursday morning, creating panic among the inmates...
News Alert

Assam school principal arrested in bribery case

  Guwahati, Jan 18: A team from the Assam directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption laid a trap and arrested...
Business

Muted results, guidance from corporates sour investor mood

Shillong, January 18: Nifty ended lower for the third consecutive session on Thursday amid high volatility. Muted results...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Google plans to bring AI image generator to Bard: Report

Technology 0
Shillong, January 18: Google is reportedly planning to add...

‘Uninvited guest’: Leopard enters Jaipur heritage hotel, inmates flee in panic

News Alert 0
Shillong, January 18: A leopard entered a heritage hotel...

Assam school principal arrested in bribery case

News Alert 0
  Guwahati, Jan 18: A team from the Assam directorate...
Load more

Popular news

Google plans to bring AI image generator to Bard: Report

Technology 0
Shillong, January 18: Google is reportedly planning to add...

‘Uninvited guest’: Leopard enters Jaipur heritage hotel, inmates flee in panic

News Alert 0
Shillong, January 18: A leopard entered a heritage hotel...

Assam school principal arrested in bribery case

News Alert 0
  Guwahati, Jan 18: A team from the Assam directorate...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge